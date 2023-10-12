Bird flu hits US commercial poultry farms again

Bird flu, also known as avian flu, has been detected in Minnesota, Utah, and South Dakota.

On Friday, October 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found evidence of highly virulent avian flu in flocks of commercial poultry in South Dakota and Utah, starting worries about potential outbreaks across the nation.

Further, a turkey farm in Meeker County has been the site of Minnesota's first significant 2023 bird flu epidemic, state officials said on October 11.

As per Fox 13 News, 140,000 birds in the flock died or were killed to stop the spread of the disease, and the area has since been quarantined. The virus, known scientifically as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), does not threaten the safety of the food supply, according to health officials.

Officials say it's too soon to say whether the sickness will have an impact on turkey sales during the forthcoming holiday season.

Is bird flu deadly?

Avian flu cases are rising in Utah. (Image via Unsplash/ Nighthawk Shoots)

Yes, bird flu can be fatal to both birds and occasionally people. Depending on the particular viral strain, avian flu can range in severity and lethality. Some bird flu strains are highly pathogenic, which means they can cause serious disease in birds and potentially large levels of death in flocks of poultry.

Infections with some avian flu strains, like H5N1 and H7N9, have been linked to severe sickness and a disproportionately high fatality rate in humans. Avian flu cases in humans are uncommon, but they can be fatal, especially if there is close contact or extended exposure to infected birds or their habitats.

Can humans get bird flu?

Avian flu may affect birds as well as humans. (Image via Pexels/ Magda Ehlers)

Avian influenza, sometimes referred to as bird flu, is a strain of the influenza virus that primarily affects birds. When people come into close contact with sick birds or their contaminated habitats, some avian flu strains can occasionally infect people.

People who interact closely with diseased birds, such as poultry farmers, bird handlers, and others associated with the poultry industry, have been the most frequently affected by avian flu infections in humans. These infections may cause severe disease and even death.

Signs of bird flu to look out for in birds

Farm owners are directed to look out for symptoms in birds. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

The individual virus strain and type of bird might affect the symptoms of avian flu in birds, but some typical symptoms to watch out for include:

Sudden deaths: Avian flu can result in a sharp rise in the number of deaths among a flock of birds.

Respiratory infection: Signs of the respiratory system being affected include coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge in infected birds. Additionally, wheezing and labored breathing are possible.

Reduced egg production: In laying birds, a decrease in egg production is a typical symptom of avian influenza. Additionally, infected birds may produce eggs with soft or irregular shells.

Reduced feed and water consumption: Infected birds may become less hungry and dehydrated.

Diarrhea: Some infected birds may have diarrhea.

To make sure the disease hasn't spread, local and federal experts are already testing the region around the affected flock. Bird owners in the affected area are urged to keep a close lookout for any avian flu symptoms in flocks.