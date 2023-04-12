WHO confirms world's first H3N8 bird flu related death in China   

A 56-year-old woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China, becoming the first known human casualty from the avian influenza strain, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

The woman belonged to the southern province of Guangdong and was the third person to have been infected with the H3N8 bird flu. All three cases were reported in China, with the first two reported in April and May last year.

Deceased woman had history of exposure to poultry

According to WHO, the deceased woman had several underlying conditions, including multiple myeloma and had a history of living around poultry, which could have got her infected.

"The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease and a history of wild bird presence around her home. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting – WHO"

What is the H3N8 bird flu?

The H3N8 bird flu is a type of influenza A virus commonly found in poultry and wild birds. (Photo via Pexels/Magda Ehlers)

The H3N8 bird flu is a type of influenza A virus commonly found in poultry and wild birds. It was first detected in wild birds in 1960s and has also been detected in horses, dogs and other animals as well.

The first human case was detected in China in April 2022 when a four-year-old boy got infected. His pets, a cat and a dog, were also infected. The second case was also reported in China a month later when a five-year-old became infected with mild symptoms but recovered quickly.

According to WHO, the virus cannot spread from one person to another, so the chances of it spreading among humans are low. However, as the influenza virus is rapidly evolving, global surveillance is of utmost importance to detect epidemiological and virological changes that may affect human and animal health.

What are the symptoms of H3N8 bird flu virus?

In many cases, the symptoms of zoonotic influenza infection (viruses that are transmitted from animals to humans) may be asymptomatic. In others, though, it may cause diseases like mild flu-like symptoms, conjunctivitis and severe respiratory disease. In some cases, neurological and gastrointestinal symptoms have also been reported, but these symptoms are rare.

As per WHO, the infection is usually the result of indirect or direct exposure to infected dead, live poultry or contaminated environments.

What precautions should be taken to minimize risk?

Wear mask in public. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

WHO recommends practicing good hygiene by washing hands, using sanitizers and wearing face masks when in public, especially in high-risk environments, like farms, animal markets or areas that may be contaminated by bird faeces or poultry.

People should also avoid contact with animals that are dead or sick from unknown causes. Those traveling to countries with known outbreaks of H3N8 bird flu should avoid animal markets, contact with animals on farms and areas that may be contaminated with animal fluids or faeces.

