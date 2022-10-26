Bodybuilder Andrei Deiu Tears Up a Chest Workout; Shares Physique Update

Romanian bodybuilder Andrei Deiu is easily one of the most recognizable faces in bodybuilding. Renowned for his esthetic and well-proportioned physique, the 26-year-old is a popular Instagram star with over 5.8 million followers.

Right now, Andrei Deiu is on a quest to achieve a 2022 Olympia qualification. A seventh-place finisher in the Men's Physique Division last year, he has only competed in one event this year, when he secured second place at the 2022 Texas Pro behind American Daniel Ammons.

Andrei Deiu has been competing since 2011 and won his pro card with a victory at the 2017 Amateur Olympia in San Marino. After joining forces with the legendary trainer Hany Rambod, Andrei won the 2019 Romania Pro. In his debut Olympia appearance in 2020, he took fifth place. In 2021, he won the Republic of Texas Pro.

Having recently shifted his training camp to the United States, Andrei is determined to qualify for the 2022 Olympia, which will take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on December 15–18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of his training routine, Andrei Deiu crushed a chest workout that was uploaded to his official YouTube channel. He also shared a physique update, eight weeks from the biggest bodybuilding event of the year.

Andrei Deiu Demolishes a Chest Workout

At the beginning of the video, Andrei explains that his circadian rhythm has not yet adjusted to US timings. However, he does admit that other factors, such as being away from family and running a business, may also contribute to his lack of sleep.

Warming up with basic movements, Andrei stressed upon the importance of proper pre-workout stretching, especially before pressing movements.

“I feel like going into the press movement… if the joints are not warmed up properly, you’re more likely to get injured and I don’t want to get injured. On top of that, when when warm up properly, it’s more blood flow into the muscle and you’re ready…”

Pec Deck Fly

Andrei kicked off the chest workout with pec deck flyes. According to EMG studies, pec deck and cable crossovers are regarded as the best exercises for growing a well-developed chest. After performing a few sets focusing on the contraction and mind–muscle connection for preactivating the chest fibers, Andrei moved on to a compound movement.

Incline Bench Press on Plate-Loaded Machine

With a specific target to induce hypertrophy in the upper chest, Andrei moved on to the incline bench press. On a plate-loaded machine, Andrei Deiu showed his experience by performing the exercise by controlling the weight properly and focusing on squeezing the upper chest.

“We are trying to focus on the upper chest. Trying to hit that top shelf…!”

Using only one-and-a-quarter plates on each side for his second set, he explained why time under tension was more important than just moving heavy weights without any control:

“You might make fun of this weight but this weight actually counts. So don’t make fun…”

After performing a few sets with increasing loads, he moved on to the next exercise of the day.

Machine Flat Bench Press

The Flat Bench Press is the bread and butter of bodybuilders; rarely do you see a guy benching three plates with a small chest. Andrei did four heavy working sets at this movement, controlling the negative with each repetition.

Hammer Grip Dumbbell Bench Press and Push-Ups—Superset

To cover all bases, Andrei then moved to dumbbell and bodyweight movements. Taking minimal rest in between, he performed the superset thrice before moving on to the last movement of the workout.

Cable Crossover

The standard cable crossover is a fantastic exercise, which not only aids in building the upper pectoral muscles but also activates the deltoids and triceps. Being one of the best exercises for muscle activation, it is a staple in every bodybuilder's routine. After doing three sets focusing on the pump and squeeze, Andrei moved on to unveiling his physique.

Andrei Deiu showed off a few mandatory poses from the Men's Physique division. With 8 weeks left for the Mr. Olympia competition, he looks on track to showcasing an amazing physique on the grand stage.

Summary of Deiu's exercises:

Wrapping Up

Andrei Deiu is sponsored by Evogen Nutrition and Boohooman. He is counted among the most popular athletes in the fitness industry. He is also the owner of a clothing line, Struttco, and coaches people via 3DGains, his official website.

Poll : 0 votes