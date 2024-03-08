Cancer-causing chemical found in leading acne creams; study says

A recent laboratory investigation has revealed alarming levels of a cancer-linked chemical in several widely used acne creams, including those from major brands such as Estee Lauder's Clinique, Toro Pharmaceuticals' Proactiv, and Reckitt Benckiser's Clearasil.

Conducted by Valisure, a New Haven, Connecticut-based testing laboratory, the study brings to light the presence of benzene, a known carcinogen, in quantities exceeding the safety limits set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cancer-Causing Chemical found in leading Acne Creams

Valisure's comprehensive testing covered 66 different products that primarily utilize benzoyl peroxide as a key ingredient. Benzoyl peroxide is commonly found in acne creams and face washes designed to combat pimples.

The lab's findings indicate that the levels of benzene detected in these products (mostly Acne Creams) were up to 12 times higher than the FDA's permissible guidelines, labeling this as an “unacceptably high” concentration of the carcinogen. Benzene exposure is particularly concerning due to its link to leukemia.

Further alarming is Valisure's discovery that over-the-counter and prescription products can contain more than 800 times the FDA's conditionally restricted concentration limit of 2 parts per million for benzene.

In addition to the brands mentioned, other products where benzene was found include PanOxyl, Walgreens' acne soap bar, and Walmart’s Equate Beauty acne cream.

Acne Cream (Image via Unsplash/Lilli)

Valisure has since filed a petition with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urging a thorough investigation into these findings. However, responses from the implicated brands and retailers were mixed or pending at the time of reporting.

Reckitt provided a statement to The Post, asserting confidence in the safety of Clearasil products when used as directed. The company emphasized the importance of product safety and regulatory compliance, suggesting that the lab's findings might represent "unrealistic scenarios."

The detection of benzene in consumer goods is not a recent problem. Previously, brands such as Banana Boat and Unilever have initiated recalls for items like sunscreens and aerosol shampoos following the identification of benzene. In a similar vein, CVS removed items from its inventory after a Johnson & Johnson recall related to the same issues.

Despite these precedents, Valisure's co-founder and President David Light highlighted a critical distinction in the current findings, pointing out that the benzene detected in acne treatments stems directly from the active ingredient benzoyl peroxide, rather than being an impurity from contaminated ingredients as seen in previous cases.

Valisure's investigation also observed significant levels of benzene in the atmosphere surrounding products in incubation, indicating a potential inhalation hazard due to the carcinogen possibly escaping from the containers.

The FDA currently has yet to offer a reply to Valisure's request. This situation acts as a cautionary tale about the imperative need for attentiveness in the oversight of consumer health goods, spotlighting the persistent obstacles in safeguarding the health and welfare of consumers worldwide.