Cancer cure breakthrough? Study reveals shellfish hosting contagious cancers with possible human applications

In a new study that could potentially change the way we treat cancer, researchers have discovered that contagious cancers have been spreading among shellfish for centuries.

The groundbreaking study, published in the reputable journal Nature, discloses the hidden world of bivalve transmissible neoplasia in cockles - a type of saltwater clam. These cancers can pass from one shellfish to another through seawater, multiplying and replicating within their hosts.

Astonishingly, this transmission method is not exclusive to shellfish, as contagious cancers have also been observed in Tasmanian devils and dogs. With possible implications for human cancer treatment, this extraordinary finding opens up new avenues of research and offers hope for innovative approaches in battling the devastating disease.

A groundbreaking study that could change cancer treatment

Ancient cancer is on the rise (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

Scientists from the UK's Wellcome Sanger Institute and Spain's Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, along with some global partners, started a DNA sequencing investigation.

Their focus was to examine how certain ancient cancers have silently spread among cockles, an edible saltwater clam species that belongs to one of the oldest animal groups on the player. Transmissible cancers in cockles are referred to as bivalve transmissible neoplasia.

Has also been observed in other creatures (Image via Unsplash/ NCI)

This disease spreads from one cockle to another through seawater, which carries living cancer cells.

These cells multiply and replicate within their hosts, similar to leukemia, before disseminating to other individuals.

Implications beyond shellfish

The phenomenon of contagious cancers has been observed in species like Tasmanian devils (through biting), dogs (through mating but rarely in humans (transmitted during pregnancy).

7,000 cockles were studied. (Image via Unsplash/Beth Macdonald)

Nonetheless, the discovery of contagious cancers in shellfish is a unique case, expanding our understanding of this complex disease.

The study findings

The scientists rounded up about 7,000 cockles from different countries. They found two different kinds of BTN, but they reckon there's even more kinds they haven't discovered yet.

Dr. Alicia Bruzos, one of the head honchos in the study, pointed out how important it is to understand different types of contagious cancers to figure out what they need to survive and adapt over time.

Peculiar traits of contagious cancers in cockles

Can be helpful in treating human cancer (Image via Unsplash/Angiola Harry)

A surprising genetic landscape

Interestingly, the researchers found that the cockle tumors exhibit high genetic instability and contain varying numbers of chromosomes, a rare occurrence in cancers.

Dr. Daniel Garcia-Souto, another co-first author, noted that the cells in these cockle tumors display unusually variable genetic material compared to other cancer types.

The role of genetic instability

These findings challenge the notion that cancer cells require stable genomes to survive in the long term.

The genetic instability observed in these contagious cancers suggests a distinct mechanism compared to other transmissible cancers in animals. Understanding how these cancerous cells can tolerate such instability could open up new avenues for cancer treatment in humans.

Cancer spreading in shellfish: What it means for humans

Can be used for human cancer study (Image via Unsplash/Louis Reed)

The potential for human applications

While this study primarily focuses on shellfish, its implications for human cancer treatment are significant.

Solving the origins and evolution of these contagious cancers may shed light on how tumors interact with their environment and how they survive over extended periods.

Such insights could help guide the development of novel strategies to protect animal populations and offer valuable lessons on the longevity of cancers as marine parasites.

The recent discovery of contagious cancers in shellfish unveils a fascinating aspect of cancer research.

Although the direct application to human treatment is still in its early stages, this breakthrough offers hope for a deeper understanding of cancer biology. By studying the unique characteristics of these contagious cancers, scientists can potentially unlock innovative approaches in the ongoing fight against cancer.