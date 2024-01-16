Centimillionaire Bryan Johnson launches anti-aging Project Blueprint at $333-per-month

Bryan Johnson, a tech mogul who spends $2 million annually on a contentious regimen to thwart the effects of aging, unveiled his much-discussed Project Blueprint for $333 per month to anyone who wants to adopt his drastic lifestyle.

Johnson consumes a rigorous plant-based diet, takes a variety of supplements every day, and finishes his final meal by 11 a.m. to prolong his youth. His doctors claim that the 46-year-old has achieved the skin of a 28-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old thanks to what he calls Project Blueprint.

What is included in Bryan Johnson’s Project Blueprint?

In an X post on Monday, January 15, Bryan Johnson wrote:

““Make Blueprint easy to do'' is the top request we’ve received. We’ve now done it. The basics are ready for you.”

He further noted:

“It is designed for adults of all ages and genders. We’re already cost-competitive with fast food. And there are many more exciting products coming soon.”

For $333 a month, he is now making "the basics" of Project Blueprint available to the general public. A six-ounce longevity drink mix, his favorite Nutty Pudding dessert, extra virgin olive oil and numerous supplements round out the approximately 400 calories from his BluePrint diet.

Bryan Johnson requested that to account for the superfoods supplied, participants deduct around 400 calories from their usual caloric intake. For the full 90 days, participants must also continue to follow the same sleep, food, and exercise regimen in order to "avoid confounding results," he continued.

Aspiring participants who want to turn back time on their biological clock are asked a series of generic questions throughout the application process, including their date of birth, race, "biological sex," height, weight, and whether or not they use coffee, alcohol, or smoke.

The application also asks if candidates think it would be "cool" to post about their experience with Project Blueprint on social media and if they would be comfortable using Blueprint products every day for 90 days.

Is it possible to reverse aging?

Genetic, environmental, and lifestyle variables all play a role in the intricate and multidimensional process of aging. The idea of totally reversing aging is still under investigation in science and is not currently attainable, even though different strategies and interventions may slow down the aging process or treat particular age-related disorders.

Numerous supposed anti-aging treatments and products are either unproven or have the potential to be dangerous since they lack scientific validation. Similarly, Bryan Johnson’s idea of reverse aging is debatable.

Following a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet, frequent exercise, and abstaining from bad habits, continues to be one of the best strategies to support general health and possibly lessen some of the consequences of aging. Furthermore, future advancements in interventions related to lifespan and aging may result from current studies in these areas.