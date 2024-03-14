Doctor reveals injury that increases your chance of death by 70% within 15 years

You might be surprised to know that there is one particular injury that startlingly increases the risk of death by 70% within the next 15 years. In a discussion on health, longevity, and physical fitness, Dr. Andy Galpin, a highly respected exercise physiologist and director of the Center for Sports Performance, sheds light on the paramount importance of maintaining physical strength as we age.

Dr. Galpin, who is also a coach to many professional athletes, made these revelations during an in-depth podcast conversation on the channel The Diary Of A CEO, highlighting the critical role of leg strength and the often-underestimated significance of grip strength in predicting the risk of Alzheimer's, dementia, and overall longevity.

Hip fractures in older adults could lead to death

A critical insight shared by Dr. Andy Galpin, a distinguished exercise physiologist, highlights a startling health risk that significantly impacts longevity - the consequence of hip fractures in older adults.

According to Dr. Galpin, sustaining a hip injury after the age of 60 is not just a matter of recovery and rehabilitation. It harbors a dire prognosis for long-term survival.

He presents a staggering statistic that individuals suffering from hip fractures face a 70% increased chance of death within the subsequent 15 years. This revelation underscores the severity of such injuries, which often result from falls—a prevalent issue among the elderly population that could lead to death.

Dr. Galpin's talk highlights how key it is to keep our legs strong and stay fit to help avoid falls. Working on building muscle and keeping steady can really cut down on falling, which means less chance of breaking a hip.

This conversation is a big nudge to remember how staying healthy and moving right can help us live longer. It pushes us to get moving with workouts that make our legs stronger, help us balance better, and move easier.

By focusing on these exercises, we're not just dodging the immediate trouble of falls but also boosting our day-to-day life and adding years to our time by steering clear of one of the top dangers that comes with getting older.

More insights by Dr. Galpin

Furthermore, Dr. Galpin discusses VO2 Max, the maximum capacity of an individual's body to transport and utilize oxygen during incremental exercise, which reflects physical fitness and endurance.

He references a study involving 750,000 people, illustrating that smoking and diabetes increase the risk of dying by 40%, whereas a low VO2 Max escalates this risk by a staggering 300%. This comparison starkly highlights the critical role of aerobic fitness in health and longevity.

Dr. Galpin’s insights extend beyond the mere physical implications of strength training, touching on the broader impacts on mood, sleep, and overall performance.

He argues that by focusing on key areas such as grip strength, leg strength, and VO2 Max, individuals can significantly enhance their quality of life and extend their lifespan.

This approach to health and fitness, according to Galpin, offers a blueprint to not only survive but thrive, especially as challenges like death arise with aging.