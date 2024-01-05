If you're a healthy middle-aged or elder person not having any bone health issues or lack of Vitamin D, new research says that you do not need to stress about taking more of the vitamin for your bones.

This vitamin is pretty important for the body, particularly when soaking up calcium and phosphorus from what we eat.

Vitamin D and bone health connection

A large study was conducted on this (Image via Unsplash/Raimond Klavins)

The research took a detailed look at people who took 2,000 IU (international units) per day of Vitamin D3 as a supplement for over five years.

They didn't add calcium to their routine. The numbers show that they had the same risk of fractures in the hip, wrist or pelvis as people who took a daily placebo, which is basically a “nothing” pill (aka placebo) to make them think that they're getting treated.

It wasn't just a small research project either. The study is the largest and longest one in the U.S on using Vitamin D as a supplement. An impressive 25,871 people from every state, including a 20% of black participants, were enrolled.

Other nutrients and proteins are also essential (Image via Unsplash/Batch by)

The main takeaway from the bone health study, as shared by an author of the study, Dr. Meryl LeBoff, is that the results don't quite back up the idea of using Vitamin D supplements to reduce fractures in generally healthy U.S men and women.

It's not to say that everyone should ditch their Vitamin D supplements. The study findings might not apply to people with a dangerous Vitamin D deficiency or those with low bone mass.

Moreover, people going through osteoporosis, a disease that makes the bones so brittle that they can break easily, need to consult their doctor.

Think twice about vitamin D for bone health

Eating the right source of food is important. (Image via Unsplash/Jeremy Ricketts)

Surprisingly, these findings don't apply to senior adults in nursing homes. The lifestyle there makes it difficult for them to get enough sunlight, which is key to activating Vitamin D. Moreover, they might not get the proper food or they might be dealing with other medical conditions.

Nevertheless, the need for Vitamin D is real. It helps the body soak up calcium from the intestine. Without it, we cannot couldn't do it. Moreover, the vitamin plays a role in keeping us healthy, keeping the brain cells buzzing and muscles functioning.

Consume other fruits and vegetables for bone health. (Image via Unsplash/Mariana M)

In the U.S, health pros recommend 15 micrograms (600 international units - IU) of Vitamin D per day for everyone up to 70 years old. The elders should get their dosage up to 20 micrograms or 800 IU each day.

You need to be careful not to go overboard with Vitamin D, though. We can't flush them out quickly like some vitamins, so a super high dose can lead to toxic levels.

Finally, indiviuals concerned about their Vitamin D level should have a chat with their doctor.

Think carefully if you are considering Vitamin D supplements if you're likely getting some from your daily food. Foods like eggs, cheese, mushrooms and certain types of fish have Vitamin D stocked.

Overall, the study urges us to think deeper about the bone benefits of Vitamin D, so popping more pills may not be the right move. Bone health is priceless, so make sure to consult with a health professional before you make any decision.