Drinking raw milk linked to outbreak of Campylobacteriosis in Utah: Everything to know about the bacterial infection

After discovering a cluster of illnesses linked to drinking raw milk, health officials in Utah are asking people to consume pasteurized milk.

The Salt Lake County Health Department has confirmed an outbreak of Campylobacteriosis, a bacterial infection associated with drinking unpasteurized milk.

The department has identified 10 people with the illness. The news of the outbreak was announced by the Salt Lake County Health Department in a press release.

Eight of 10 infected people consumed raw milk before they noticed symptoms

Infected people drank unpasteurized milk before experiencing symptoms. (Image via Pexels/Fa Romero)

The officials have confirmed that eight of 10 infected people drank unpasteurized milk before they began experiencing symptoms.

Later, four more people were reported to be infected in other areas, all of whom consumed unpasteurized milk. A total of 14 people have been diagnosed with campylobacteriosis in the state, out of which 12 people have confirmed drinking unpasteurized milk.

As per the Salt Lake Health Department officials, people infected are mostly within the age range of 2 to 73 years.

What is campylobacteriosis?

Campylobacteriosis is a bacterial infection. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

According to reports, campylobacteriosis is a bacterial infection caused by foodborne bacteria campylobacter, which is mostly found in raw, unpasteurized milk.

The infection can further cause problems like abdominal pain, vomiting, fever and diarrhea. The illness can affect anyone, but it's extremely dangerous for pregnant women, young children, seniors and people with a weak immune system.

As per the CDC, the symptoms of campylobacteriosis mostly start within two to four days and last for about a week or so.

Apart from symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps, people may also experience certain complications. These may include arthritis, temporary paralysis, irritable bowel syndrome.

In people with medical conditions like AIDS or those under chemotherapy, the bacterial infection can be extremely fatal and lead to life-threatening infection.

Are there any side effects of raw milk?

Unpasteurized milk or its products like cheese contains a variety of bacteria. (Image via Pexels/NastyaSensei)

Yes, there are several disadvantages of drinking raw milk, but what is raw or unpasteurized milk?

Raw, unpasteurized milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, which means that the milk has not undergone a process that eliminates harmful bacteria. Drinking unpasteurized milk or consuming products made from raw milk like ice cream, yogurt and cheese, can be harmful and cause several infections.

As per FDA, raw milk carries a variety of bacteria, including E,coli, salmonella, campylobacter, listeria and often causes illnesses, commonly known as food poisoning.

According to the CDC, the illness does not spread from one person to another, but it says that “a single drop of juice from raw chicken can contain enough bacteria to infect someone”.

The Salt Lake County Health Department officials are urging people to contact their healthcare provider if they’ve recently consumed raw milk and are experiencing any kind of symptoms.

As far as the treatment is concerned, there's no specific treatment for campylobacteriosis. If diagnosed at the right time, antibiotics can be prescribed to speed up recovery.