E.coli outbreak at daycare in Calgary, parents file lawsuit against operators

In the wake of a concerning E.coli outbreak, Alberta Health Services (AHS) has been working tirelessly to address the escalating situation. The outbreak, which has affected 142 individuals as of the latest update, has seen 26 patients hospitalized, with 11 in critical condition.

The patients have been battling with the condition of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition is definitely not something anyone would want to be diagnosed with as it severely impacts the kidneys and leads to blood clot formation.

E.Coli Outbreak Cases Prompt Dialysis Deployments

To cope with the growing number of patients of the E.coli outbreak, hospital units treating predominantly child victims have ramped up their supplies of dialysis machines, vital signs monitors, and IV pumps.

Dr. Franco Rizzuti, AHS medical officer of health for the Calgary zone, emphasized the need for caution, stating that dialysis machines have been brought in from other AHS sites and rented to ensure adequate capacity. Fortunately, all children currently hospitalized are in stable condition, offering some reassurance in this challenging situation.

Class-Action Lawsuit Amidst the Crisis

In a development parallel to the E.coli outbreak, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the daycare operators linked to the outbreak. The suit targets several daycares that sourced their food from a common kitchen, Fueling Minds, currently under investigation as the potential source of the E. coli infections.

One parent is currently representing the class action, with expectations that more plaintiffs will join the legal action.

Ongoing Investigation: Source of E.coli Outbreak Yet to Be Pinpointed

The root cause of this alarming outbreak remains elusive, with investigations ongoing to identify the source of the infections. AHS first became aware of the issue when children at the daycares exhibited symptoms of bloody diarrhea.

Subsequently, 11 daycare facilities connected to the kitchen in question were promptly closed, including Braineer Academy, Kidz Space, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch School, and Vik Academy in Okotoks, all of which received food from Fueling Minds.

The Impact on Daycares: Closures and Reopenings

In the aftermath of the outbreak, four of the closed daycare facilities—Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Almond Branch, Little Oak Early Education, and Braineer Academy—have had no reported instances of infection among their children.

These four facilities are set to reopen on Monday, provided no new symptoms arise. The remaining daycares, however, will not reopen until Tuesday, and students and staff must obtain medical clearance to attend. Moreover, they are prohibited from being present at any other child-care facility during this period.

Cooperation Amidst Crisis

Throughout this challenging ordeal, all daycare operators involved have fully cooperated with AHS in their efforts to address the outbreak. In a statement, the founders of Fueling Brains Academy expressed their awareness of the legal action but emphasized their focus on the health and safety of their children, parents, and staff.

They reiterated their commitment to identifying the exact source of the E.coli outbreak and to reviewing and enhancing their food service-related policies and procedures.

In conclusion, the E. coli outbreak has prompted swift action from healthcare authorities and legal repercussions for daycare operators. While the investigation to pinpoint the outbreak's source is ongoing, the priority remains the health and safety of the affected children and their families.