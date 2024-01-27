Family accidentally orders 200 McNuggets, wins heart

In a comical turn of events, a family’s accidental order of 200 Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's has captured the internet's attention. Jessica Vaccaro, a TikTok user, shared a hilarious video of her family's surprise when they received an overwhelming number of nuggets.

The mishap occurred due to a simple mistake on a DoorDash order placed by Vaccaro's husband, Chris Mullane. The incident, which actually happened in 2017 but was only recently shared online, has since gone viral, amassing millions of views and sparking laughter and amusement among viewers worldwide.

The nuggets mishap

The video posted by Vaccaro shows her mother, amid fits of laughter, unpacking numerous boxes of Chicken McNuggets from several McDonald's bags. The caption reveals an amusing error:

My husband used doordash and hit the x20 on the 10 piece nuggets! 😂😂.

The family's kitchen counter becomes a sea of nugget boxes as Vaccaro humorously interrogates her husband, who is equally amused by the situation.

"Please tell me that’s it. Is that it?" Vaccaro asked only to discover that all the bags contained, indeed, more of it.

The video's popularity soared, with viewers engaging playfully in the comments section. Remarks ranged from witty calculations about the number of accompanying BBQ sauces to jokes about revoking Mullane's DoorDash privileges.

The incident highlights the humorous side of technology mishaps in the era of app-based food ordering. Mullane admitted to TODAY.com that the incident was 'the most insane incident ever,' revealing the order included not just nuggets but multiple burgers and fries too.

A blessing in disguise

Rather than seeing the mishap as a setback, the Mullane family chose to view it as a blessing. They decided against seeking a refund from DoorDash or McDonald’s. Instead, they embraced the situation and turned it into an act of kindness.

In a follow-up TikTok update, Vaccaro mentioned that they distributed the excess nugget boxes to homeless people in their Long Beach neighborhood, transforming an amusing blunder into a heartwarming gesture.

The nugget saga is part of a growing trend of accidental large orders through food delivery apps. Similar incidents include a toddler ordering 31 cheeseburgers in 2022 and a six-year-old placing a $1,000 GrubHub order in 2023.

Mullane's reflection on the incident offers a piece of advice to the public:

"Technology these days is advancing so quickly, so we have to be very conscious of what we’re doing and look at every detail because one slip can really be costly," he humorously concludes, suggesting that perhaps it's safer to let someone else in the household handle the food ordering.

The Vaccaro family's nugget adventure humorously highlights the quirks and pitfalls of modern technology. The incident left a lasting impression of laughter and generosity.