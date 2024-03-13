Fast-tracking to Old Age: How Gen Z's beauty habits are speeding up aging

In a society where the quest for perpetual youth and beauty has become a paramount concern, Gen Z is at the forefront of embracing technological advancements and the plethora of beauty treatments available, driven largely by the influence of social media.

However, recent insights from skincare and medical experts suggest that this pursuit might be leading to premature aging among the Gen Z population. It is a trend not as prevalent among millennials.

Social Media's Influence on Gen Z's Cosmetic Choices

The No Filter Clinic in London's Dr. Sindhu Siddiqui highlights the role of social media in providing Gen Z with instant access to information on cosmetic procedures and skincare trends.

The influence of beauty influencers, who often share their experiences with various treatments, has led to an increased interest in procedures like fillers and Botox among the younger generation.

However, this accessibility to information does not always equate to a deeper understanding of what is necessary or beneficial for young skin, potentially leading to choices that may not be appropriate for their age group.

Adding to the concerns, Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, points out the rising trend of young adults undergoing cosmetic enhancements, such as lip fillers and Botox. While it may offer temporary satisfaction, it can paradoxically accelerate the appearance of aging.

He notes the difficulty in reversing these changes, especially as social media continues to affirm these beauty standards.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta also emphasizes the emergence of "tech necks," lines formed from constantly looking down at screens, as another factor driving young individuals towards cosmetic solutions at an early age. This physical manifestation of the digital age further underscores the impact of lifestyle choices on skin health.

Moreover, unhealthy habits prevalent among Gen Z, such as smoking, vaping, recreational drug use, binge drinking, and consumption of junk food, are identified as significant contributors to early aging.

Dr. Tushar Tayal, in conversation with India Today, sheds light on how these behaviors exacerbate health problems and accelerate the aging process, marking a worrying trend among today's youth.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports India as the fourth most popular destination for plastic surgery. It indicates a global trend towards cosmetic enhancements, with procedures like liposuction, body contouring, and nose jobs gaining popularity among younger generations.

The pervasive influence of social media not only offers a wealth of information but also fosters insecurities by portraying an idealized, flawless image of beauty. This digital realm, while bringing the world closer, also poses challenges in discerning realistic beauty standards and understanding the long-term implications of early cosmetic interventions.

As Gen Z navigates through the vast and intricate world of social media and its impact on beauty standards, the insights from skin and medical experts serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of informed choices, the value of natural aging, and the need for a balanced approach to beauty treatments.