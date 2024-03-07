Social media fans more likely to opt for plastic surgery, study reveals

In Boston, doctors and researchers have made an interesting discovery about social media. If you find yourself spending a lot of time checking out social media or fixing up your photos with special apps, you might end up wanting plastic surgery a bit more than others might. This insight comes from a study carried out by the team at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

Social media’s influence on cosmetic decisions

Causes snapchat dysmorphia (Image via Unsplash/ Sam M)

Between 2019 and 2021, researchers had conversations with visitors to a dermatology clinic. They were on a mission to see if there was a connection between how much time people spent on social media, their photo-editing habits, and their desire for cosmetic procedures - basically, surgeries or treatments that change the way you look.

Here's something to think about: Have you ever taken a selfie and not liked what you saw? According to the study, this is common. The way a selfie distorts your face might make you less happy with your look. This unhappiness with selfies has a name - "Snapchat dysmorphia."

It's when people are chasing after the perfect version of themselves they've created with filters or edits on apps like Snapchat. They might consider getting Botox or fillers to bring their real-life appearance closer to their digital image.

But it's not just about selfies. The study also found that the kind of accounts you follow play a big role. Are you keeping tabs on a lot of celebrities, influencers, or accounts related to plastic surgery and dermatology? If so, you might end up wanting some cosmetic work done on yourself as well.

The role of healthcare providers in the age of social media

Important for healthcare professional to educate their patients (Image via Unsplash/ Sam M)

The team behind the study believes it's important for doctors and skincare professionals to chat with their patients about their social media habits. It's not about judging or telling them what they should do. Instead, understanding why someone wants plastic surgery could help healthcare providers give better advice and support to their patients.

As we scroll through our feeds and stories, it's good to remember that the images we see can sometimes make us think twice about our looks. This isn't about telling people to stop using social media or not to get plastic surgery. It's about bringing to light how our online world can influence our real-world decisions and feelings about ourselves.

In a world where likes, shares, and follows can feel super important, it's essential to remember that the best version of ourselves is the real, unfiltered one. Whether it's taking a break from social media now and then, or thinking critically about why we might want to change our looks, this study invites us to reflect on our social media habits and their effects on our self-image.

In the end, the goal is to foster a discussion about how much weight we give to the digital reflections of ourselves and encourage a healthier, more balanced view of beauty, both online and off.