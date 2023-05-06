Ashley, pretending to be a 16-year-old Snapchat AI user was suggested gender reassignment surgery without any proper consultation.

She claimed to feel like a boy in a conversation with the AI tool. The artificially intelligent chat service immediately suggested several options to the user, including hormone therapy and gender-reaffirming surgery.

Ashley said:

After sending Snapchat AI three messages saying I “feel like a boy,” I was told about gender reassignment surgery. I told the AI I’m 16 and need help becoming a boy. Snapchat AI then offered to find doctors who specialize in gender-affirming care for me.

The Twitter user, named Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley), shared two screenshots of the controversial Snapchat AI conversation. That poses a very intriguing and ethical question: Should AI be allowed to influence medical and healthcare decisions? Read on to find out more.

Snapchat AI: How does it work?

AI chat suggesting gender-reaffirming surgery (Image via Twitter/Ashley St. Clair @stclairashley )

Snapchat is a popular instant messaging app with many users. Children aged as young as 13 are able to join. The messages and pictures get inaccessible after some time.

They have recently introduced a new AI feature where a user can talk with an artificially intelligent algorithm and get responses. You can talk about cooking, travel, hobbies and many more. It almost feels as if the user is talking to a real person.

Artificially intelligent algorithms like Snapchat AI have gained popularity recently, especially after ChatGPT made its debut online. AI uses a complex set of algorithms and codes to seek responses on the basis of questions asked by the user. It can search the internet and find literally anything.

Controversy behind gender-change surgery in children

Artificial intelligence might pose several risks if not regulated. (Image via Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

There has been a lot of controversy regarding the accessibility to gender-reaffirming medical procedures, and the whole matter has taken a political turn in the United States. Several states have banned or are aiming to ban gender-change surgery for anyone below 18 years of age. The legislation aims to prevent decisions being made for children by other people, including families and activists.

Snapchat AI suggesting surgery to users as young as 16 is not just unethical but also poses risks and makes children vulnerable. An artificial algorithm suggesting medical procedures without the advice of a medical professional can lead to harm to young children.

It's always best to consult a medical professional for any queries. However, all AI tools aren't bad, for example, AI to detect cancer has had huge success recently.

