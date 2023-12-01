Fast walking shown to slash type 2 diabetes risk by almost 40%

Are you worried about developing type 2 diabetes? According to a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, walking at a brisk pace can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes by almost 40 percent.

Many of us already know that walking is great exercise, but now there's even more reason to pick up the pace. Even a short 15 to 30-minute walk at a brisk pace can have a significant impact on reducing your risk of this pandemic disease.

Want to lower your type 2 diabetes risk? Lace up and walk briskly

Can even track your daily movement (Image via Unsplash/ Luke Chesser)

The study shows that people who walk at a speed between 3-4 mph, comparable to striding like an Olympian, significantly lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by almost 40 percent. So, what exactly does this mean for your daily stroll?

Walking at a fast pace is equivalent to completing a lap around a football field in about 15 minutes. If you're unable to complete that amount in 15 minutes, don't worry. Experts suggest that walking at a pace where you're able to hold a conversation but not necessarily sing, is still beneficial for your health.

In addition, fitness trackers like Fitbit can also help you track your speed, distance, number of steps, and heart rate to optimize your exercise routine.

Best of all, walking is a cost-free and easy way to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. It can be as simple as walking to work, visiting friends, or doing some light shopping!

Daily movement is essential for our overall well-being

Moderate level of workout is necessary. (Image via Unsplash/ Sweet Life)

The research team from Imperial College London, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran, and Oslo New University College in Norway looked at 10 studies comprising over 508,000 adults from the UK, Japan, and the US.

Their study also noted that the speed of walking is a significantly different parameter than the amount of time spent walking. Although current strategies to increase total walking time are beneficial, the researchers suggest encouraging people to walk at faster speeds instead to further increase the health benefits of walking.

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people get 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, like brisk walking or bike riding, plus muscle-strengthening activity at least two times per week. However, even five minutes of physical activity has real health benefits.

Diabetes can lead to many complications, including heart and kidney disease. By engaging in regular physical activity like brisk walking, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and improve your overall health.

So, whether you're taking a walk around a park or just running errands, try picking up the pace and incorporating brisk walking into your daily routine. Your body (and your wallet) will thank you!