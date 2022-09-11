Why Brisk Walking Is the Most Effective Way to Lose Weight?

Brisk walking is a simple activity that many individuals can do without any extra equipment. It offers other health benefits in addition to helping people lose weight.

Low-impact aerobic activity that increases energy and aids in calorie burning, brisk walking is a great way to get in shape. Therefore, it can undoubtedly aid in weight loss when carried out correctly and accompanied by a healthy diet.

Regardless of age or level of physical fitness, anyone who wishes to live a healthy lifestyle must attempt it.

How Brisk Walking Aids in Weight Loss?

Walking is the most secure and convenient method of burning extra fat, despite the fact that weight loss may be gradual. There are numerous ways in which brisk walking promotes weight loss. Here's a look at some of its added advantages:

1) Burns calories

While brisk walking does contribute to calorie burning, the precise amount depends on a number of variables, including your weight, your speed, and obviously, the total distance traveled.

However, if you weigh 55 kg and walk at a speed of 4 kph, you can typically burn 165 calories in an hour. If you walk at a speed of 6.4 kph, you can burn up to 275 calories.

2) Helps in boosting metabolism

Walking on a regular basis helps to boost metabolism. The body will eventually speed up its metabolism as it becomes accustomed to this greater level of exercise. Fortunately, it means that the same tasks will use less energy from your body.

Additionally, a higher metabolism level aids in burning more calories and inactive fat, which ultimately increases weight loss.

3) Promotes a healthy heart

As previously stated, the rate of metabolism is increased by walking. This further contributes to the heart's long-term health by lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes. People often gain weight as they recover from a cardiac episode. Walking is a great way to lose this extra weight.

Make Brisk Walking a Part of Your Routine

It doesn't have to be difficult to incorporate walking into your daily routine as a workout that aids with weight management. If you're pressed for time, you may even divide your walks into 10-minute halves.

In reality, any amount of exercise counts toward helping you reach your fitness goals; even something as simple as taking the stairs instead of the elevator has benefits.

Here are some ways to incorporate brisk walking into your routine:

1) Opt for the park far away

Place your car towards the far end of the lot rather than as close to the entrance as you can. This not only encourages you to take more steps but also prevents you from having to waste time and energy looking for the ideal parking spot just outside the entrance.

2) Ditch the elevator

You can be sure you're getting more steps by using the stairs rather than the elevator. Additionally, taking the stairs rather than the elevator is a terrific way to engage in more demanding physical activity.

3) Walk during lunch hours

During your lunch break, spend some time walking around the office or the neighborhood. Get your co-workers involved and make your lunchtime walk more pleasurable and motivating by inviting them.

4) Wait and walk

While waiting for your children's baseball practice to end, you could also take a quick walk around the field. Consider any time you wait as an opportunity to get a walk-in.

Wrapping Up

Start off cautiously and gradually increase the length and frequency of your walks if you wish to walk for exercise every day. You can up the intensity after you are able to walk for as long and as frequently as you wish.

When you first begin, walking quickly for an extended period of time can make you feel worn out, sore, and unmotivated. Instead, you might wish to begin by strolling for 5–15 minutes at a reasonable pace, two or three times per week.

When you're ready to increase the length, frequency, or intensity of your walks, take into account your age, degree of fitness, and previous experience. To prevent injury, young people and older people can both increase their exercise in modest doses every week, while younger people and older people can usually increase their activity every two to four weeks.

