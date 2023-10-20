Flesh-eating parasite reported in Texas, experts warn of potential spread

People have been thinking flesh-eating parasites are only a worry when traveling, but there's something serious happening right in the heart of the United States.

CDC found out that sand flies from the southern U.S. are spreading a flesh-eating parasite called Leishmania mexicana.

The danger of this parasite may be closer to us than we realized. The potential for long-lasting scarring is a major concern. Therefore CDC has warned people to approach this situation seriously and remain vigilant in safeguarding themselves.

Leishmania mexicana – a flesh-eating parasite found in the United States

fewer drugs and medicines are available now to get this treated (Image via Unsplash/Michael Schiffer)

Leishmania mexicana is a parasite transmitted by sand flies.

This parasite causes skin sores that don't show up till weeks or even months after a fly bites you. However, it keeps on causing damage and making scars for a very long time.

Treating this disease, known as cutaneous leishmaniasis, presents challenges. Hospitals have a few drug options available, although their effectiveness remains uncertain.

Patients who were treated first did respond to treatment still face the risk of relapse. Unfortunately, there's no vaccine currently available to prevent the spread of this deadly bacteria.

creates a scar that remains on your skin for a very long time (Image via Louis reed)

They found out that Leishmania mexicana (flesh-eating parasite) is currently spreading in the US. Texas and some of the southern border states seem to be hit the hardest.

Dr. Mary Kamb from the CDC's Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria made sure to mention the same during an interview with CBS News.

Concerns over the potential arrival of deadlier Leishmania infantum

Those who have a history of traveling are impacted by this parasite (Image via Unsplash/ National cancer insititute)

The CDC's comprehensive review of leishmaniasis cases identified a common thread among those infected by Leishmania Mexicana.

A specific set of genetic changes in the parasite appeared consistently in patients without any travel history, differentiating them from the cases linked to travel abroad.

Controlling the transmission of leishmaniasis focuses on eliminating the bugs that carry the parasites between humans.

Unlike mosquitoes, which breed in standing water, sand flies present a unique challenge, as they are smaller and do not need water to reproduce. Efforts to control sandflies can prove difficult due to their size and habitat.

The Leishmania parasites infect nearly a million people worldwide every year. Brazil has the highest number of cases than in America.

It's unfortunate that in many U.S. states, leishmaniasis is not required to be reported as a disease. This flesh-eating parasite poses challenges for the CDC in accurately monitoring the number of cases.

However, even with that, the CDC is noticing that more and more people asking for help diagnosing cases of leishmaniasis.

Can have high fatality rate (Image via Unsplash/Sandy Millar)

The discovery of Leishmania mexicana's presence in the United States raises serious concerns about the potential arrival of its deadlier relative, Leishmania infantum.

This strain causes a severe form of the disease known as visceral leishmaniasis, with a high fatality rate if left untreated.

The spread of Leishmania infantum is particularly worrisome due to the increase in dog populations, which act as primary reservoirs for the parasite.

Scientists and healthcare workers are on a mission to stop leishmaniasis from spreading and keep Leishmania infantum - a flesh-eating parasite out of the picture.

They're currently in the process of understanding if dogs might have the infection and help doctors stop it from going any further.