Former reality TV star Lauren Harries' spine surgery has been unsuccessful

Reality TV star Lauren Harries, who starred in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013, recently underwent critical spinal surgery. If reports are to be believed, the operation has unfortunately not been successful. Speaking about the incident, Lauren's mother recently posted on Twitter:

"Lauren has had to have Spinal Surgery due to a split in her spine. This was very painful, It's worrying as the spine is the most dangerous place to have an operation next to the brain."

She also added:

"Unfortunately the surgery was unsuccessful so drs are looking into other options. She's been in hospital now for over 2.5 months."

Repercussions of the brain surgery on Lauren Harries

Harries has been in the hospital since April after undergoing neurosurgery at the Heath Hospital in Wales, as well as a second operation to fix the split in her spine. She was reportedly in a coma following repeated seizures. Later through her Instagram stories she verified the same and said that she has been unable to walk after the incident. Adding to the news she also said that she had to shave her head so that doctors could look into it.

Although her movement was limited she said that she was learning to walk again. Addressing her fans she said:

"Thanks to all my stars for your love and support. I’m trying to walk and be me again."

Following the surgery, her mother also stated that Lauren Harries was experiencing consistent headaches and was having repeated blackouts. As a result, the right side of her face had started to droop. She also stated that this was very unusual and scary. She said:

"Drs haven't been able to explain what is causing these. Have you or someone you know been through this? Any ideas or help you could give will be so helpful. @NHSuk have saved Lauren but they can't find any answers for this and it is so scary when it happens, it happened again yesterday. Please help find out what's causing these!"

In an Instagram post addressed to her fans, Lauren Harris mentioned how difficult it was for her to let go of her hair for her surgery. She mentioned that cutting her hair was painful yet something that was necessary to save her life.

"It takes guts to show this picture after my hair was so lovely but it was either that or not be hear anymore ego aside they had to save my life although staying in hospital has been hard sticking up for myself being strong thank god for extensions at least it grows a inch a month," Lauren writes.

Who is Lauren Harries?

Lauren Harries, 45, is a well-known public figure and reality TV star. Very early on in her career, she became popular as a kid who had knowledge about antiques. Owing to her vast body of knowledge about the same, she was featured on Terry Wogan's chat show. She was also featured on many other shows after this. However, Harries is best known for her stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

