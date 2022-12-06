How to Get Rid of Tension Headaches?

Most people are familiar with the discomfort of tension headaches. Pain may be reduced by medications. However, taking care of oneself may be enough to keep a headache at bay.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, tension headaches are not restricted to one area of the body like migraines, sinus headaches, or cluster headaches. Instead, you may experience pain or discomfort throughout your entire head, including your scalp, neck, and shoulders.

What are Tension Headaches?

When the muscles in the neck and head become strained or contracted, tension headaches develop. Muscle spasms can be a reaction to stress, despair, concussion, or anxiety.

Although they can happen to anyone, adults and older teens are the most likely to experience them. It is a little more prevalent in women and frequently runs in families.

What are the Causes of Tension Headaches?

Medical professionals and researchers are unsure about the precise cause of tension headaches. Muscle stress in the neck and head, as well as poor posture, have been related to tension headaches on occasion.

According to research, hyperexcitable peripheral afferent neurons may be the cause of infrequent tension headaches. These are particular neurons or nerve cells that transmit sensory data from the body's pain receptors to the brain.

You may have issues with your central pain processing if you frequently experience tension-type headaches. It's also likely that you're more sensitive to pain in general.

Tension headaches can also be brought on by:

Physical or emotional stress

Use of alcohol

Caffeine

Flu, sinus infection, or a cold

Dental issues include teeth grinding or jaw clenching

Smoking too much

Overwork or exhaustion

Symptoms of Tension Headaches

Tension headaches can occur occasionally, frequently, or intermittently, and the discomfort can linger for up to a week or up to 30 minutes. The normal sensation of this pain, which frequently seems like a band is crushing your head, is muscle tension.

The following symptoms can also be present:

a pressure headache that is persistent

overall tenseness, pressure, or pain (not just at one point or one side)

Pain that is more severe in the shoulders, back of the neck, temples, or scalp

You might have trouble falling asleep. Normal tension headaches don't make people feel sick or want to puke.

Tips to Get Rid of Tension Headaches

Because there are many different causes of tension headaches, it's a good idea to keep a journal and record any occurrences to attempt and identify your triggers. You can try your best to avoid that specific trigger if you can identify what is causing the pain. Having said that, each of the following pieces of advice can eventually bring you relief:

1) Exercise regularly

Exercise causes the body to release chemicals that stop the brain from receiving pain signals. Select activities you enjoy and discuss exercises with your healthcare professional.

They could involve riding, swimming, or walking. But be cautious when going slowly at first. Too much exercise may result in certain headache types.

2) Get enough sleep

Every day, including weekends, get up and go to bed at the same hour. Prior to going to sleep, unwind. In the event that you are unable to go to sleep after 15 minutes, get up and engage in some relaxing activities. Do not take medications that contain coffee or other stimulants that can interfere with your sleep. This can include certain painkillers.

Additionally, bear in mind that sleep apnea might result in tension-type headaches, particularly if you experience headaches in the morning. Breathing intermittently throughout the night is a symptom of the sleep disorder sleep apnea. The symptoms of sleep apnea can be lessened by consulting a doctor and receiving therapy.

3) Avoid too much caffeine

The use of caffeine may lessen headaches. But excessive daily coffee consumption can cause headaches. In general, headaches and irritation might result from consuming more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, or around four cups of coffee.

The likelihood of headaches also increases due to frequent caffeine consumption. Caffeine withdrawal itself might result in headaches. Regardless of whether you stop abruptly or gradually, this could still occur.

4) Practice relaxing techniques

Finding ways to relax when you're experiencing a headache helps lessen the discomfort, whether it's through stretching, yoga, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation. If you experience neck muscle spasms, you can inquire with your doctor about physical therapy.

Conclusion

What about massaging your temples when a tension headache develops—does that work? Rubbing temples may not provide comfort since muscle tension varies. However, massaging the trigger points in your neck and shoulder muscles can relieve the pain. After attempting these remedies, if tension headaches persist, it may be time to assess your psychological stress level.

