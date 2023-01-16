There are several symptoms from drinking too much coffee that you should be aware of, especially if you consume high amounts of caffeine throughout the day.

Generally, caffeine helps in boosting metabolism, improving mood along with enhancing the physical and mental performance. However, high intake of caffeine can lead to uncomfortable symptoms and dangerous side effects.

‘Too Much Caffeine Symptoms’ You Should Know Of

Caffeine (Image via Pexels/Toni Cuenca)

Here, we will discuss six too much caffeine side effects you should be aware of:

1) Insomnia

Insomnia is one of the most common caffeine symptoms. That's because a high dosage of caffeine intake can make it difficult for the body to get proper restorative sleep.

Studies have shown that too much intake of coffee can increase the amount of time you require to fall asleep while decreasing the total amount of time you sleep.

2) Digestive Issues

Digestive issues are also symptoms of too much caffeine consumption, which you should be aware of.

Generally, people find that coffee helps in bowel movement due to the release of gastrin. This is a general impact of coffee in the body, but an intake of large doses of caffeine can result in diarrhea or even loose stools.

3) Fatigue

Caffeinated beverages such as tea and coffee generally boost energy. However, caffeine can result in rebound fatigue once it leaves your system.

If you consume coffee in high doses, you might be able to avoid rebound effects, but it can have a negative impact on your sleep. To reap caffeine benefits and avoid rebound fatigue, you should consume coffee in moderation.

4) Muscle Breakdown

Muscle breakdown or Rhabdomyolysis is another symptom of too much caffeine consumption but is extremely rare.

It's a condition where damaged muscle fibers enter blood flow, resulting in health problems such as kidney failure. There have been reports of a few such cases due to excessive intake of coffee. To avoid such symptoms and side effects, you should limit your daily caffeine intake.

5) High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is another symptom of too much caffeine consumption because of its stimulatory impact on the nervous system.

This increase in blood pressure is one of the contributing factors for heart stroke and attack, as it damages arteries in the heart over time and restricts blood flow towards the brain and heart. However, the impact of caffeine on blood pressure is only temporary. Nevertheless, you should pay attention on the timing and dosage of your daily caffeine intake.

6) Rapid Heartbeat

Caffeine (Image via Pexels/Madison Inouye)

Rapid heartbeat is another symptom of too much caffeine consumption, leading to the heart beating faster.

High doses of coffee can lead to atrial fibrillation or altered heartbeat rhythm. This condition is often seen in young people who consume a high number of energy drinks. However, it may not occur with everyone. You should reduce your caffeine intake if you notice any changes in the rhythm or your heartbeat.

How Much Caffeine Is Dangerous?

Generally, caffeine intake leading up to 400 milligrams a day is safe for most healthy adults. The FDA has found that dangerous effects of caffeine, such as seizures, can occur when you consume about three times that amount.

Caffeine intake at light to moderate amount provides the body with extensive health benefits. However, a high dosage of caffeine intake can lead to serious issues. Symptoms, though, vary from person to person.

If you want to attain the best benefits of caffeine, it's recommended that you carry out an honest assessment of your energy levels, sleep quality, and other related factors.

