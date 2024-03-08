Frank Wycheck's cause of death revealed: How did he die?

Frank Wycheck, the former Tennessee Titans tight end who played a pivotal role in one of the most memorable moments in NFL history, has died at the age of 52.

According to a family statement released through the Legacy consulting firm, Wycheck died following an incident at his home in Chattanooga, where he fell and got hit in the head. He was found unresponsive on Saturday afternoon.

The tragic incident that led to Wycheck's untimely death occurred at his Chattanooga residence, marking a sorrowful end to the life of a celebrated NFL veteran.

Frank Wycheck's cause of death

After suffering a fall that resulted in a severe head injury, Wycheck was discovered unresponsive, highlighting the devastating unpredictability of accidents at home. This incident underscores the serious nature of head injuries, which Wycheck, unfortunately, was no stranger to, having endured several concussions throughout his illustrious football career.

Wycheck is best remembered for his integral part in the "Music City Miracle," a play that occurred during the AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills on January 8, 2000.

With the Titans trailing by one point and only 16 seconds remaining on the clock, Wycheck received a short, high kickoff from Lorenzo Neal, then threw a cross-field lateral to Kevin Dyson, who ran 75 yards to score the winning touchdown, resulting in a 22-16 victory for the Titans.

During his tenure with the Titans from 1995 to 2003, Frank Wycheck became one of the team's most beloved and productive players. His career statistics include 505 catches, 5,126 yards, and 28 touchdowns over 155 games.

He was selected for the Pro Bowl three times and was named to the All-Pro second team in 2000. Frank Wycheck also made a notable contribution to the Titans' Super Bowl appearance against the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season, recording five catches for 35 yards in the game.

Wycheck's influence reached beyond his achievements on the field.

"Frank was beloved by everybody. There was never a time when we didn't speak highly of Frank. It was a shock and sad to hear the news earlier this morning," stated former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason, emphasizing the deep connections Wycheck forged with his colleagues and the extensive Titans community.

Frank Wycheck was honored with induction into the Titans/Oilers Circle of Honor and Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, recognizing his substantial impact on the sport and his local community.

Recently, Wycheck relocated to Chattanooga to reside nearer his kin. He leaves behind his daughters, Deanna and Madison, along with three grandchildren, Leo, Stevie, and August.

In accordance with his wishes, Frank Wycheck's family plans to work with experts on ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research, underscoring his commitment to the welfare of fellow athletes even in his passing.