Goldman Sachs predicts surge in US Economy with increased Ozempic usage

In an analysis by Goldman Sachs, a significant correlation between the use of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and the potential for accelerated economic growth in the United States has been highlighted.

The bank's forecasts suggest that if 60 million Americans adopt GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy by 2028, U.S. GDP could see an uplift of an extra 1 percent. This projection is grounded in the understanding that poor health significantly hampers economic productivity by reducing the labor supply and increasing missed workdays, early deaths, and the necessity for informal caregiving.

With obesity rates hovering around 40 percent in the U.S., the implications of widespread GLP-1 drug usage could be profound, not just for individual health but for the nation's economy at large.

The Effects of Ozempic on Health

The class of drugs known as GLP-1, including popular names like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Zepbound, has been making waves for their effectiveness in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity.

These medications have been linked to substantial weight loss, approximately 20 percent of body weight, and have shown promise in improving various health outcomes.

Ozempic (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Notably, users have experienced enhancements in conditions like sleep apnea and a reduction in cardiac events such as strokes and heart attacks. The potential for these drugs to address the U.S. obesity epidemic is significant, with estimates suggesting that between 10 million and 70 million Americans could be taking a GLP-1 drug by 2028.

The broad range in these estimates reflects uncertainties around drug supply, insurance coverage, and clinical trial results. However, the health benefits extend beyond individual well-being, suggesting considerable societal impacts by potentially transforming the labor market and healthcare landscape.

Economic Implications of Increased GLP-1 Drug Usage

The economic rationale behind Goldman Sachs' analysis lies in the substantial drag that poor health and obesity exert on the U.S. economy. Goldman Sachs points out that GDP could be over 10% higher if not for the limitations poor health outcomes impose on the labor supply.

The obesity epidemic not only reduces the likelihood of employment among affected individuals but also diminishes productivity levels when they are employed.

By potentially curbing obesity-related health complications, GLP-1 drugs could alleviate more than 3% of per capita output losses, translating to a significant boost in overall economic output.

Moreover, Goldman Sachs elaborates on the broader economic benefits, suggesting that advancements in health that reduce years lost to disease and disability can significantly enhance GDP levels.

With the potential for GLP-1 drugs to contribute to a healthier workforce, the U.S. could witness GDP growth exceeding current trends by 0.6 to 3.2 percent.

This analysis underscores a critical link between health improvements and economic prosperity, positioning GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy as a pivotal factor in the broader economic narrative.