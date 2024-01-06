Harrowing hospital incident: Woman disguised as nurse steals newborn

In a disturbing incident that unfolded last Saturday, a woman dressed as a nurse was caught on camera allegedly snatching a newborn from the maternity unit at the San Juan de Dios hospital in San Miguel, El Salvador.

The harrowing surveillance footage reveals the woman clutching the infant before brazenly placing the child into a backpack and leaving.

The shocking event has led to a widespread police search, resulting in the safe recovery of the child and the arrest of a couple posing as the baby's parents. However, the alleged perpetrator is still at large, sparking an ongoing manhunt.

Woman disguised as nurse steals newborn

Woman Disguised as Nurse Steals Newborn (Image via Twitter/X)

The hospital's surveillance footage provided a clear timeline of the events. The woman, who was wearing scrubs to blend in with the medical staff, reportedly approached the baby's mother under the guise of taking the infant for immunization.

With the newborn in her arms, she was seen navigating through the hospital's corridors. Upon reaching a secluded hallway, the alleged kidnapper was captured on camera placing the baby inside her backpack, slinging it over her shoulder, and exiting the hospital premises.

The National Civil Police of El Salvador, in their statement, confirmed that the baby was found safe approximately two hours after the incident. The baby is currently under the care of specialist doctors to rule out any potential injuries.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The police, after a wide-scale hunt, managed to arrest a man and a woman who were allegedly posing as the infant's parents. Despite these arrests, the main suspect, the woman posing as the nurse, remains at large.

Salvadoran authorities have intensified their search efforts, vowing to continue until the impostor and any other accomplices are apprehended.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, among other high-profile figures, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express relief over the baby's safe recovery. They also lauded the swift action of law enforcement, emphasizing the importance of real human rights and thanking God for the child's safety.

The shocking case has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities in hospital security but also the lengths to which individuals will go to commit such heinous acts. As the community reels from the audacity of the crime, the police force continues its relentless pursuit of the impostor nurse and any other individuals involved.

The public remains hopeful for a swift resolution to this unsettling case involving a newborn, ensuring the safety and security of the most vulnerable in society. As the story develops, the nation watches on, united in its hope for justice and the continued safety of its youngest citizens.