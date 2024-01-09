Hearing aids reduce mortality by 24%, as per USC research

Can you imagine a small device having a big impact on your life? That's what's happening with hearing aids. Recent research at the University of Southern California discovered that using hearing aids can help people live longer. Interesting, isn't it? Let's delve into the details.

The lead of the study was Dr. Janet Choi, a professor and doctor at USC. The study showed that people who use hearing aids regularly have a 24% lower risk of dying early.

Sounds exciting, but how did they find this out? The answer is through a big study that had 10,000 people.

More about the USC research

Significantly lower risk of dying (image via Unsplash/ Mark Paton)

Among the 10,000, over 1,800 were known to have a hearing problem between 1999 and 2012.

Out of the 1,800, around 237 reported using hearing aids at least once a week. So, what did the research show? Those who wore hearing aids regularly had a significantly lower risk of dying compared to occasional or non-users.

No matter their age, income, education or medical history, regular hearing aid users were less likely to die prematurely. Hearing aids are small devices that help people hear better by making sounds louder.

It's a simple concept, but as the USC study shows, the benefits could be life-changing.

Why are hearing aids helpful?

It can help navigating daily lives for those who have hearing loss (Image via Unsplash/Mark paton)

USC’s research found out that using hearing aids can help you live longer. The exact reason is still not completely understood, but researchers do have a few ideas.

Other research shows that not taking care of hearing loss can lead to being alone a lot, not moving around much and even thinking less clearly. But by helping people hear better, hearing aids could stop these problems, which could lead to better health and even living longer.

Can hearing aids lower risk of dementia?

Lowers risk of dementia (Image via Unsplash/Kommers)

Dementia is a condition that messes with memory, thinking and social skills. There was a significant study with over half a million people above 50, which found that people with hearing loss had a 7% higher risk of getting dementia.

This risk jumped to 14% for those who weren’t using hearing aids compared to those who were.

Older adults are more prone to dementia. (Image via Unsplash/Sasha Freemind)

We're still not sure if hearing loss brings on dementia, if dementia leads to hearing loss or if the two are linked. But it's crystal-clear that hearing aids can give your health a better boost than previously thought.

Considering these findings, it's a good idea for people who notice changes in their hearing to go see a healthcare professional. Why? Because hearing loss is not something that has to come naturally with aging.

It can be treated, and treatments, like hearing aids, can lead to better health and longer lives. There's another good thing. The technology of hearing aids has improved a lot. So, don't hesitate to try using them.

People often avoid hearing aids because they believe that hearing aids are for old people. But as research shows, there’s more to it.