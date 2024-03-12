Open 24.2 CrossFit Workout has arrived, setting a new tone for participants following the intense sprint of last week’s 24.1. Unveiled by WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, the latest workout promises a grueling 20-minute AMRAP (as many reps as possible), a significant shift from the fast-paced 180 reps under 6-minute challenges previously faced by athletes.

The announcement, devoid of last week's high production flair, took place in the humble setting of two-time CrossFit Games champion Justin Medeiros' home gym, marking a return to the sport's grassroots.

The workout, a staple of CrossFit's rigorous physical challenges, consists of a 20-minute AMRAP including a 300m row, 10 deadlifts at 83kg for the 'Rx' division (61kg for scaled), and 50 double-unders.

This setup requires athletes to perform as many high-quality rounds as possible within the timeframe, without adding any extra reps for a total score.

Justin Medeiros emerged victorious in the live announcement event, achieving 10 full rounds plus an additional 300m row. He shared his strategy post-workout, highlighting the importance of pacing, particularly on the rowing machine.

"The barbell and double-unders are going to be what they are, so the pace is kind of dictated on the row. I held the same pace throughout and it turned out alright," Medeiros stated after winning.

CrossFit coach Paul Warrior also offered insights via a recent Instagram post. He emphasized a strategic approach to double-unders, suggesting they should be used as an opportunity to manage one's heart rate rather than a point of frustration.

"Whoever trips less and breathes more, wins," Warrior explained.

He further advised athletes to aim for completing all deadlifts in each round without pause and stressed the significance of an adequate warm-up to prevent the heart rate from peaking unexpectedly during the workout.

Key to conquering 24.2, as per Warrior's advice, includes maintaining high-quality form throughout the deadlifts to prevent fatigue-induced form breakdown and focusing on breathing techniques during the row to avoid getting winded later in the workout.

Additionally, Warrior cautioned against wasting time adjusting foot straps on the rowing machine, highlighting the need for efficiency in every aspect of the workout.

The introduction of 24.2 CrossFit Workout reinforces the versatility and the demanding nature of CrossFit workouts, challenging athletes to balance speed, strength, and strategy.

As participants worldwide tackle this latest test, the emphasis on technique, pacing, and mental focus remains paramount. With two workouts down and one to go, the CrossFit Open continues to push the boundaries of physical fitness and endurance.