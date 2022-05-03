Crossfit is popularly known as the ‘Sport of Fitness’, and for a good reason too. It is a very effective way of shedding those extra kilos. Crossfit workouts are not only great for weight loss, but they are also a great way to build up your endurance and stamina.

CrossFit is a strength training and conditioning workout that consists of functional movement performed at a high intensity level with small intervals. It is a type of high intensity interval training (HIIT). These workouts can be done without weights if you are a beginner. Although, some more advanced workouts may require the use of weights for added difficulty.

Crossfit burns calories at twice the rate of a normal workout due to its high intensity. In this article, we have compiled a list of 7 crossfit workouts to help with weight loss. But before we dive into these exercises, let's first read about the benefits.

Benefits of Crossfit workouts

Better physical strength

CrossFit's high-intensity, multi-joint exercises will allow you to build muscular endurance. Adding more weight to your workouts can help you grow your muscles by putting more pressure on them.

Burns more calories

CrossFit workouts are known to burn more calories than any other type of aerobic exercise. It is due to the quick pace of the workouts that even during the recovery phase, you continue to burn calories. Incorporating a nutritious diet into your CrossFit workout routine can go a long way if your goal is weight loss.

Improved stamina

Crossfit workouts keep your heart rate elevated throughout the session. This increases your endurance and stamina. Crossfit is also very efficient in improving overall cardiovascular health.

These are only a few of many other benefits of a good crossfit workout. If you are curious and want to try these workouts yourself, check out our 7 favorite crossfit workouts for weight loss below.

7 Crossfit Workouts to Help With Weight Loss

1) Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings are a low-impact, high-intensity exercise that boost cardiac fitness, strength, and explosive power. This exercise has a significant impact on multiple muscles and burns a large number of calories in a short amount of time.

Here's how you do it:

Put a kettlebell in front of you a few feet away. Standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width, bend your knees and lean forward, both hands grasping the handle.

Engage your lats to move the weight between your legs while keeping your back straight.

With your arms straight in front of you, thrust your hips forward and explosively pull the kettlebell up to shoulder level.

Return to the starting point and continue the process without pausing.

2) Front Squat

A front squat is done with a barbell, but instead of being held behind the back, the bar is held in front of the chest. This increases upper-body strength while still targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and hips.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand tall with your legs shoulder width apart.

Put the crossbar at the level of your sternum and your fingers underneath it. It's best if your elbows are parallel to the ground.

In a deep lower squat stance, press your hips back and butt outward. The knees should be extended and directed towards the corners.

Do a total of 10 reps.

3) Murph

This workout is not for the faint-hearted, but it's extremely rewarding when it comes to fat burning. It's an excellent fat burner and can help provide the groundwork for many other Crossfit workouts like burpees, box jumps, aerobic work, and general fitness.

Here’s how to do it:

Do a 1 mile run

Do 100 pull-ups

Do 200 pushups

300 squats

Finally, end with a 1 mile run.

If this workout seems a little too difficult, then you can try the next one which is a little less intense than Murph.

4) Cindy

The exercises are fantastic for amateurs, but they may also be employed by pro athletes. You can also add weights for extra burn.

Here’s how to do it:

Do 5 pull-ups

Do 10 push-ups

Do 15 squats

Finish the entire circuit in a limited time.

5) Helen

Do not be deceived by the sweet sounding name of this workout, it's definitely not easy but it is very good for beginner and intermediate level.

Here’s how to do it:

Do a 400m run

Do 21 kettlebell swings

Finish with 12 pull ups.

6) Shoulder press

Shoulder press is a fairly simple crossfit exercise and great for you if you want to start slow. With shoulder press, you can use extra weights with high reps to enhance strength and endurance, or use lighter loads with low reps to develop strength and encourage muscle growth

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your back straight.

With the bars, place your hands slightly apart from shoulder width.

Maintain a shoulder-level grip on the bar.

Gradually raise the bar by extending your arms up..

Repeat the movement for a total of 10 reps.

7) Josie

This is another high intensity training crossfit workout. It requires energy at a rate that regular workouts can't match.

Here’s how to do it:

Wearing a weighted vest, run for 1 mile.

Do 30 burpees

Follow with 6 front squats

Finish off with a 1 mile run with a weighted vest.

Crossfit workouts are a great alternative to regular workouts if you want to speed up your fat burning process. It can help you achieve your weight loss goals in much less time. But needless to say, it's not that easy. Crossfit workouts are very intense and might require some level of stamina and endurance to successfully execute.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever tried any of these Exercises? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashish Yadav