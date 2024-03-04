How Anant Ambani lost 108kgs in 18 months despite facing severe health implications

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has lost a massive 108 kg in 18 months through hard work and determination. His transformation story is surfacing on the internet again because he is about to get married to Radhika Merchant. The news of the same has been all over social media for the past few days.

Anant's trainer, Vinod Channa, was a big part of this huge change. Channa made a tough daily workout plan that lasted five to six hours, including all sorts of exercises like running, yoga, lifting weights, and even long walks of 21 kilometers.

"Workout sessions, with time, became fun and enjoyable for him," said Channa.

Anant Ambani's 108kg weight loss plan

Eating right was also very important. Channa put together a special diet that cut down on carbs but was rich in proteins and fiber. This was a big deal because Anant really liked fast food.

"His diet includes lots of vegetables, sprouts, cottage cheese, lentils, pulses, and half a teaspoon of ghee... his calorie consumption in a day was 1200–1400 calories," Channa explained, pointing out the strict diet Anant followed.

Nita Ambani, Anant's mother, told the Times of India in 2017 that his son had to deal with a lot because he had severe asthma and had to take a lot of steroids, which made him gain a lot of weight. At his heaviest, he was about 208 kg. The steroids, while helping with his asthma, made him hungry and caused him to gain weight, showing just how tough Anant's challenge was.

Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant brought many famous faces to the celebrations, including stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and even international singer Rihanna. With all the buzz, people are looking back at how Anant managed to lose so much weight.

However, recent photos from Anant's wedding have made people talk about him gaining some weight back. Nita Ambani explained that the weight gain was partly because of Anant's asthma and the steroids he had taken.

"Anant was highly asthmatic so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He suffers from obesity. Hence, the treatment for asthma resulted in a lot of weight gain," she shared, highlighting the health hurdles Anant had to overcome.

Steroids for asthma can make you hungrier, change how your body handles calories, and make you hold onto water, all of which can make you gain weight. Despite these challenges, Anant Ambani's story is still very inspiring.

It shows that with enough dedication, you can reach your health goals, even when facing big obstacles. As Anant Ambani starts a new chapter in his life, his journey reminds us all of the value of staying healthy and not giving up, no matter what comes your way.