How did Jesse Plemons lose weight so quickly? The actor reveals his strategy to shed pounds

Jesse Plemons, the acclaimed actor known for his versatility and powerful performances, recently opened up about his notable weight loss journey and the motivation behind it. Fans of Plemons were taken aback by his slim appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, just before the season finale of Love & Death on HBO Max, where he stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

In interviews with GQ and Interview magazines, Plemons shared insights into his weight fluctuations throughout his career, the public's reaction to his physical changes, and his renewed commitment to health.

The actor's transformation is especially visible as he steps into the spotlight for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon, screened at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing his trim physique.

Jesse Plemons weight loss

Jesse Plemons, who has experienced changes in weight for various roles over the years, expressed surprise at the public's fascination with his body.

Reflecting on his weight gain for the 2015 film Black Mass, Plemons told GQ:

"Everyone’s like, ‘You gained all this weight!’ I was like, ‘No, I’ve been fat for a while now.’"

He added:

"Yeah, talking about it, if anything, makes me a little more empathetic — sympathetic? — to what women have to go through. My God! Men in general are just not held under the same microscope in that way."

The actor humorously credited his weight loss to stopping the consumption of "terrible food," highlighting a simple yet effective approach to dietary change.

Jesse Plemons (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, Plemons is determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In a 2022 Interview magazine conversation, he detailed his decision to shed the "extra weight" for good.

"Something clicked in my head and I got tired of carrying all that extra weight around," he revealed.

His motivation was further spurred by a role requiring him to portray a soldier, leading him to adopt intermittent fasting and reduce carb intake. Jesse Plemons remarked on the simplicity of the process, emphasizing:

"It’s easy if you just actually do it."

Beyond aesthetic or professional reasons, Jesse Plemons cited health benefits such as lowered blood pressure and improved ability to keep up with his young children as key factors in his decision.

Married to actress Kirsten Dunst, the couple share two sons, Ennis, 5, and James, 2. Plemons expressed the joy and beauty of watching their children grow, sharing with British GQ in 2021 the wonders of fatherhood and the family's adaptation to welcoming their second son.

As Jesse Plemons continues to capture audiences with his roles, his journey towards a healthier lifestyle not only showcases his dedication to his craft but also his commitment to wellbeing. It sets a positive example for fans and colleagues alike.