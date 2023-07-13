How did Mikala Jones die? Cause of death of 44-year-old surfer

Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer who usually posts inspirational surfing photos and videos online, was reported dead after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44.

He was born in Kailua, Hawaii, and started surfing at about seven or eight years old. Jones had gone out to surf on Sunday during his trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra where the incident happened. Reports are emerging about the accident.

How did Mikala Jones die?

Mikala's father, dentist Dr. John Jones reported that the surfboard fin cut the femoral artery of his son.

The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to the lower limbs. This artery is in the groin and provides a significant amount of blood so it cannot be tied to stop the bleeding.

His father said in an interview:

"He was a humble artist. His pictures were incredible,"

Mikala Jones also won two national championships as an amateur, which is why this accident was unexpected.

Surf photographer Woody Woodworth says surfboard fin injuries are quite common, as many surfers keep their fins sharp, as they believe doing so improves their performance and precision. Woodworth said:

"All the fins that I see are certainly sharp enough with the force of a wave, and pointy enough with the force of the wave, that slicing into somebody's leg would be very easy,"

Mikala Jones was aware of the risks associated with surfing, but he enjoyed being a surfer and was passionate about it.

More about Mikala Jones

Jones' family includes his wife Emma Brereton, daughters Bella and Violet, an older sister and two younger brothers. His children usually stay in Bali and Hawaii. His mother, Violet Jones-Medusky, died in 2011.

In a surfing expedition like the one he did, he uses a GoPro, which is a lightweight camera, used often in sports. Mikala Jones' surfing accident is a tragedy for many, including his family, friends and others who admired him.

His followers and fans on Instagram are heartbroken, as Jones was an amazing inspiration for young surfers.

