"I do not question my decision to bounce back and strive for improvement": Harith Noah on his journey of perseverance and fitness

The fastest Dakar rally rider from India, Harith Noah began competing in local dirt track races at the age of 16 in 2009. Later, in 2011, he began competing in the National Supercross Championship, where he became a privateer and won his maiden championship in the SX2 division. Moreover, in the years 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2018, Harith won four additional national titles after being hired by TVS Racing.

However, to be able to hold such distinguished titles is not an easy task, and to have become the fastest Dakar rally racer from India makes this Red bull athlete a diamond in the rough. We, at Sportskeeda, had the opportunity to have a chat with Harith to gain more insight into his life of fitness and recovery and of his dedication and passion for racing.

Harith Noah's take on fitness and recovery as the Red bull athlete strives to outdo himself

Q. Prior to all else, it is an honor to have this chat with you.

To start off, we know that you were inspired by a bike race that took place near your home when you were 16. Would you mind telling us how you presented this dream to your parents and how they reacted at the time?

My dad actually approached me with the suggestion of racing. It was entirely his idea. He mentioned that if I enjoyed it, why not give it a try. Around that time, I had just got a bike and had recently learned to ride with clutch controls. I observed the training sessions they had the week leading up to the race and also joined them for some practice two days before the event.

I made a few adjustments to my bike because it was originally a standard model. Encouragingly, my dad asked me why I don’t participate if I had an interest in it. As for my mom, she’s always supportive of my choices as long as it doesn’t pose any significant risks to my well-being.

Q. We all know that becoming a five-time Indian National Supercross Champion is not an easy feat to achieve. And to tackle terrains such as the mighty Dakar Rally can be physically and mentally taxing, so can you please share with us some of the challenges you’ve faced while preparing for such a race?

Becoming a Supercross champion, even once, is undoubtedly a challenging feat, let alone achieving it multiple times. A crucial factor is avoiding injuries. It encompasses various elements, such as mental fortitude and the approach you adopt.

Additionally, it's evident that rallies differ significantly. Endurance fitness assumes a more prominent role compared to Supercross. Furthermore, there are navigation components to consider. It requires intelligence and the ability to engage your mind while maintaining high speeds. Consequently, the pace is slower, and the intensity is lower than that of a Supercross race.

Over the past four years competing in the Dakar Rally, I've confronted numerous obstacles. However, I'm striving to remain composed in such situations.

I believe I've managed that aspect quite effectively, and I'm also focused on recovering from injuries swiftly. It can be frustrating that each time you sustain an injury and work towards recovery, you're not necessarily improving your fitness or abilities. Instead, you're exerting yourself to the maximum to return to your pre-injury state. This can be mentally challenging. Nevertheless, that's the reality of the situation. It's crucial to stay determined, continue progressing forward, refrain from dwelling on the past, and focus on the present.

Q. It is known that training and recovery is an integral part of any major sports activity. Could you tell us how you prepare yourself for such grueling events in terms of nutrition?

In terms of nutrition, my current focus is on increasing my weight as I believe it benefits the rally bike. Typically, I prefer to maintain a healthy eating regimen. However, I do experience occasional cravings, and I don't want to impose excessive restrictions on myself, as I believe it can affect my mental well-being. If I genuinely desire to indulge in ice cream or a smoothie, I allow myself to do so.

Apart from that, my regular diet consists of nutritious choices. I make an effort to include ample vegetables, proteins, and other essential nutrients for my body. In fact, I almost have an aversion to junk food, as it tends to make me feel unwell. I consider this to be a positive aspect of my dietary preferences.

Harith Noah in his element (Image via Red Bull)

Q. Motorsports can be quite dangerous and involves a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Being so, how do you cope with injuries or setbacks that you’ve faced while racing?

This year has proven to be the most challenging for me personally, primarily due to the unfortunate incident of breaking my back during the Dakar Rally. It was a completely new experience for me. Exiting the Dakar due to a crash was certainly not the ideal way to conclude the event.

Naturally, I felt extremely disappointed since that is the last thing any athlete desires. However, I persevered and returned to riding, only to fracture my wrist within a week. It's during moments like these that you find yourself pondering the reasons behind such setbacks. Nonetheless, I firmly believe in living in the present. My passion for sports and what I do remains unwavering. Hence, I do not question my decision to bounce back and strive for improvement.

In frame, Harith Noah (Image via Red Bull)

Q. Regarding the training and preparations for a race, what, according to you, is the most effective fitness regimen one has to follow to achieve peak physical form while riding a bike? Also, can you please share some of the primary exercises you undertake to warm-up for a race?

I have a strong affinity for fitness training, encompassing various activities such as road cycling, mountain biking, and running, which collectively provide a well-rounded routine. I firmly believe in constantly striving for improvement and consistently seeking opportunities to enhance my performance.

When it comes to riding, aerobic fitness assumes significant importance. It's crucial to possess a foundation of strength, with a slightly higher emphasis on strength for rallies due to the heavier bike. Engaging in activities like cycling, running, or similar exercises serves as an essential warm-up, providing a necessary boost before participating in rallies.

As for warm-up exercises, I typically incorporate stretches and jumping jacks, keeping it moderate since the intensity level is not as high as in Supercross. Therefore, there's no need to go overboard during these warm-up sessions. However, for a Supercross race, I adopt a more rigorous approach. This involves a dedicated workout routine, typically involving 10 to 15 minutes on a stationary bicycle, pushing myself to increase blood flow and prepare my body for the race.

On demanding days, I rely on a can of Red Bull to provide me with the additional energy and mental boost necessary to perform at my best.

Q. Having participated in racing for more than 13 years, what would you say are the skills you’ve acquired throughout your career to conquer the different types of terrain and climatic conditions you’ve had to encounter?

Over the course of 13 years, I have gained valuable knowledge and continue to recognize the vast amount of information yet to be acquired. One aspect I particularly enjoy is adapting to diverse terrains. I have developed a keen ability to assess terrains effectively. Upon observing or riding on a particular surface, I can intuitively sense whether it will be slippery or not. This understanding allows me to adjust my riding techniques accordingly, such as employing smoother braking or acceleration on slippery terrain or applying more forceful braking on surfaces with greater grip. These are just a few examples of the insights I have acquired through experience.

Harith Noah during the Dakar rally (Image via Red Bull)

Q. Being an alumnus of Manchester Metropolitan University with a bachelor’s degree in sports science, how has the same benefited your racing career?

My sole trainer and guide is my mentor, who plays a crucial role in my development. Presently, I am engaged in training and testing at Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre, where they provide me with invaluable data and keep me updated with the latest research. Their aim is to enhance my abilities and transform me into a better athlete.

Additionally, I have been fortunate to receive unwavering support from TVS since 2011. Their backing has been incredibly valuable and greatly appreciated. Alongside them, I am grateful for the support of my family, and everyone involved in my journey. It has been an enjoyable experience delving into the realm of sports science. My knowledge of sport science, coupled with practical experience, enables me to design my own training programs and better comprehend the needs and capabilities of my body.

Q. Finally, having acquired such an impressive track record, what are your goals and aspirations for the future?

So the goal is to get back to how I was before. I'm still recovering from an injury, but I think I'm almost there. Dakar 24 is around the corner. I want to get prepared as much as I can for that. The goal is to be prepared and to take it day by day. Results will come, obviously as an athlete and as a competitor I want to do better than I did. Grow as an athlete, try to push my boundaries with all the support I have from Red Bull and TVs. I think many things are possible, so let’s see how it turns out.