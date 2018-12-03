×
Harith Noah emerged as the champion of the MRF Supercross 2018

MotoXindia
OFFICIAL
News
8   //    03 Dec 2018, 15:31 IST

Image Courtesy : VikramStudio46
Image Courtesy : VikramStudio46

After a gap of eight years, the Vadodara city witnessed the season-ending round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2018 held at Akota stadium.

Harith Noah sealed yet another National Championship title in SX1 Expert Class for TVS Racing while the first runner-up of the championship is CD Jianan from Angata Racing

Noah won the first moto in the SX-1 Foreign Class back a stiff challenge from CD Jinan of Angata Racing and Rugved Barguje from TVS Racing who finished in the second and third places respectively.

However Harith was unable to secure first in the second moto, he finished second, while CD Jinan finished first, and Rugved Barguje finished third.

In the overall point tally, CD Jinan emerged as the winner of the SX-1 Foreign Open class, Harith Noah and Rugved Barguje second and third places respectively

While in SX 2, Prithvi Singh from Chandigarh won the race Saijith ES from 13 Racing and Yash Pawar from Nashik second and third places respectively.

Mustafa Namdar, Parvez Saiyed and Arshad Maniyar, all from Vadodara won the Local class, first, second and third placing respectively

Results                                

Class 1-SX 1 Foreign Open

1.      CD Jinan (Angata Racing)

2.      Harith Noah (TVS Racing)

3.      Rugved Barguje (TVS Racing)

Class 2 Novice

1.      Imran Pasha (TVS Racing)

2.      Kalimohan (TVS Racing)

3.      Sachin D (TVS Racing)

Class 4 - Locals

1.      Mustafa Namdar (Vadodara)

2.      Parvez Saiyed (Vadodara)

3.      Arshad Maniyar (Vadodara)

Class 5 Indian Experts

1.      Imran Pasha (TVS Racing)

2.      Jagdeesh Kumar (Coimbatore)

3.      Kalimohan (TVS Racing)

Class 6 Private Indian Experts Moto 1

1.      Manikandan K (Coimbatore)

2.      Santosh Vishnoi (Jodhpur)

3.      S Karthikeyan (Coimbatore)

Class 7 SX-2 Foreign Open

1.      Prithvi Singh (Chandigar)

2.      Sajith E.S (13 Racing)

3.      Yash Pawar (Nashik)

Class 8 Junior SX 1

1.      Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh (Ajmera Racing)

2.      Karan Karle (Pune)

3.      Sarthak Chavan (Pune)

Class 9 Junior SX 2

1.      Sarthak Chavan (Pune)

2.      Shlok Ghorpade (Satara)

3.      Jinendra Sangave (Kolhapur)

MotoXindia
OFFICIAL
Latest racing results from India. We cover Supercross,Motocross, Autocross, Dirt Bike Race, Rally and all other Motorsport series
