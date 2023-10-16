Internet goes wild over jacked Kangaroo, fitness enthusiasts re-imagine their workouts

A viral video reel shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets) on Instagram showed a jacked muscular kangaroo, which amazed many.

Many users compared the animal with fitness enthusiasts and weight lifters, albeit jokingly. The viral video has had over 690,495 likes. Recently, Brewer shared another reel of the kangaroo due to its popularity and got over 270,000 likes.

He wrote in the description:

"The kangaroos in Texas seem to be even bigger than the ones in Australia."

Viral kangaroo video and amazed netizens

Wild animals have stronger muscles than domestic ones (Image via UnsplashOndrej Machart)

Instagram users have been posting all sorts of comments since the first video was posted by Brewer.

Here's the viral Instagram reel video:

Netizens were amazed at the amount of muscles the animal had and shared their comments. Some of the best comments are shown below. One user said:

"He's like...' look at my pecs!! HUUUUHH'"

Another wrote:

"That kangaroo is jacked. He looks like he could knock out Mike Tyson."

The second video was posted by Brewer recently. Here's the reel:

A user jokingly commented:

"What are you feeding him, steroids?"

Another chimed in:

"check out my Flexes dude."

Fitness enthusiasts re-imagine their workouts

Comments were received from fitness freaks and non-gym goers alike. Fitness enthusiasts commented on how the video helped them get motivation to work out.

One of them wrote:

"He made me wanna do some push-ups,"

Another fitness enthusiast commented:

"This kangaroo can release a fitness and nutrition plan, and I will buy it today."

Although it's natural for wild animals to have a lot of muscles due to their activities in the wild, people getting motivated seeing the aforementioned animal is interesting.

Various exercises and fitness techniques are inspired by animals, including the gorilla walk and the lizard crawl.

The owner of the video, Jay Brewer, also owns Prehistoric Pets, a store in Fountain Valley, California. He posts videos of various animals, including snakes and crocodiles.

He plays with them, enjoys their company and keeps his over 6.7 million followers on Instagram updated.

