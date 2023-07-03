John Whaite Opens Up About His Mental Health as He Says, ‘I Have ADHD, which explains a lot’

John Whaite revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with ADHD and listed some of his "questionable" behaviors.

The Great British Bake Off champion admitted on Instagram that his condition explains a lot after understanding that his behavior over the previous ten years had not been "normal."

He wrote in his Instagram post:

"Am I posting this for a dopamine rush, or to inform? Well, it turns out, a little bit of both. Because I have ADHD, which explains a lot.”

John Whaite Mental Health Update

John posted a picture of himself on Instagram along with a lengthy caption explaining how ADHD affected him as a child and why he is relieved to have received the diagnosis.

John Whaite has previously been outspoken about his health issues, such as his struggles with depression and bulimia and his decision to quit drinking following a troubled connection with it.

John is all set to release his book "Dancing on Eggshells" in Aug 2023. (Image via Instagram)

On Sunday, July 2, he revealed that he has ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), a diagnosis for which he said, "I'm even more grateful."

What is ADHD?

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that frequently starts in childhood and lasts into adulthood. Chronic patterns of impulsivity, hyperactivity, and inattention are hallmarks of ADHD and can have a major negative impact on daily living and functioning.

Since ADHD is a spectrum disorder, different levels of symptoms and impairment may be present in different people.

Although the precise causes of ADHD are not entirely understood, a combination of genetic, environmental, and neurological factors are thought to be responsible. It is not brought on by parental methods, familial dynamics, or individual preferences.

Talking about his borderline addiction, he said:

"I’ve been impulsive and borderline addicted (to s*x, porn, shopping, food, drink, drugs), and have made some very questionable decisions. But these weren’t decisions, they were compulsions, because of the neurological functioning inside my head."

John Whaite concluded his Instagram post by saying:

"I just wish I’d known this sooner, so I could have written about it in my memoir (which has already gone to print), but now when you read it, I think you’ll understand it even better."

In the comments section of his post, John Whaite later expressed his gratitude to individuals who had offered their support and had felt at ease speaking about their personal experiences.

Poll : 0 votes