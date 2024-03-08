Lainey Wilson opens up on Body Positivity and rejecting Weight Loss Gimmicks

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson, celebrated for her hit “Watermelon Moonshine,” has recently been in the spotlight not just for her undeniable talent but also for her remarkable weight loss journey.

Wilson, who has reportedly shed 70 pounds, continues to be a fervent advocate for body positivity, embracing her curves and encouraging others to do the same.

At 31, Wilson's perseverance in Nashville has finally paid off, culminating in a star turn on the popular series Yellowstone and sweeping five awards at the 2023 Country Music Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.

Her journey from Baskin, Louisiana, to the pinnacle of country music fame is a testament to her dedication, facing numerous rejections before finally securing a publishing deal that would launch her career.

Lainey Wilson's weight loss

Wilson recently addressed rumors about her weight loss, specifically debunking claims that she used weight loss gummies to achieve her results.

In a candid Instagram video, she clarified:

"Alright y’all, by now I’m sure a lot y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well surprise, it ain’t true."

Her approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle on the road involves meal prepping, a habit she finds crucial to avoid dietary slip-ups. Despite the challenges of touring, Wilson and her crew, all self-described foodies, enjoy exploring different cuisines while sticking to a balanced diet of proteins, salads, and the occasional indulgence in sweets or pizza post-show.

Lainey Wilson's stance on body image is refreshingly honest and empowering. In an interview with KMLE Country 107.9, she shared her views on being sexualized, emphasizing the importance of not allowing it to detract from her music or hard-earned career.

Lainey Wilson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drawing inspiration from Dolly Parton, Wilson proudly celebrates her figure, further highlighted in her duet “Thicc As Thieves” with Lauren Alaina, which champions body confidence and friendship.

A defining aspect of Lainey Wilson's image is her signature bell-bottom pants, a fashion choice that sets her apart in the Nashville music scene. This style, inspired by a pair of blue leopard print bell bottoms from her youth, symbolizes her individuality and commitment to authenticity.

Her persistence with this fashion statement, despite initial skepticism, underscores her message of self-love and confidence.

Lainey Wilson’s journey is not just about her transformational weight loss but her unwavering commitment to self-acceptance and body positivity. Her success in the music industry, coupled with her role as a body positivity advocate, serves as an inspiring reminder of the importance of staying true to oneself, regardless of external pressures or expectations.