New study sheds light on Black Plague's Role in today's junk food cravings

The Black Plague, a devastating pandemic that swept through Europe in the 14th century, is historically known for its catastrophic death toll. It wiped out nearly 60 percent of the European population.

Recent research from Penn State University, published in Nature Microbiology, suggests its impact extends far beyond medieval times, influencing even our current dietary preferences.

Scientists, led by Professor Laura Weyrich, have uncovered startling links between the dietary and hygienic changes that occurred post-plague and modern humans' affinity for junk food.

The groundbreaking study, utilizing dental plaque from ancient skeletons, reveals how shifts in oral bacteria due to the Black Plague might have set the stage for a preference for high-calorie, low-nutrient diets prevalent today.

The Black Plague's influence on Oral Microbiomes

Intriguingly, the Black Plague's role in altering human microbiomes was profound. The team at Penn State University analyzed the calcified dental plaque of 235 individuals, dating from 2200 BC to 1835 AD, found in England and Scotland. They discovered 954 microbial species, many of which were Streptococcus, a common genus in contemporary human mouths.

Notably, Methanobrevibacter, a pathogen rarely found in healthy individuals today, was also detected. The findings suggest a significant shift in oral bacteria post-plague, linked to dietary changes as survivors, predominantly the wealthier class, shifted towards high-calorie diets.

"Uncovering the origins of these microbial communities may help in understanding and managing diseases like obesity and cardiovascular disease," Professor Weyrich stated.

From medieval times to modern plates

This shift in diet after Black Plague, favoring high-calorie and indulgent foods, was a privilege mainly available to the affluent. The research states that these dietary changes, induced by the plague, have had a long-lasting effect on the human microbiome, predisposing modern populations to prefer similar high-calorie diets.

The connection to contemporary health issues, including immune, heart, and brain diseases, is a significant revelation of the study.

As Professor Weyrich noted:

"This is the first time anyone has shown that the microbes in our body may have been influenced by events like past pandemics."

The Evolution of Dietary Habits Post-Plague

The Black Plague's aftermath brought about a profound transformation in dietary habits, particularly among Europe's wealthier survivors. The demographic shift saw an increased consumption of richer, higher-calorie foods, a stark contrast to the frugal diets of the past.

The Penn State study suggests the shift may have laid the groundwork for the modern penchant for junk food, rich in carbohydrates and low in fiber. The historical pivot in dietary preferences, catalyzed by a catastrophic event, highlights the deep-seated roots of our current health challenges, linking them intriguingly to a pivotal moment in history.

The Black Plague, thus, extends its shadow far beyond the middle ages, influencing not just historical narratives but also modern health and dietary preferences.

The pioneering work of Professor Laura Weyrich and her team opens new avenues in understanding how historical events shape our biological and health landscapes, underscoring the interconnectedness of our past and present.