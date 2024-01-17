New study supports eating less to increase lifespan and slow brain aging

Eat less, increase lifespan and keep your mind sharp? Sounds a bit out there, right?

Scientists, though, have made a ground-breaking discovery suggesting that cutting back on food consumption could do wonders to slow down the brain's aging process and extend our lifespan. Here's what the study says.

Why less food could mean more life

Low-calorie diet is more helpful (Image via Unsplash/Jan Baborak)

The Buck Institute's brilliant minds have been studying how less food could slow down the decline of our mental sharpness as we age.

The main player in all this seems to be one fancy-pants gene called OXR1, which scientists noticed goes full swing into action when we put ourselves on a low-calorie diet or fast intermittently.

When we reduce the amount of food we eat, most of us would probably think that it mostly affects our waistline or help us reduce annoying belly fat. But here's the thing: this gene is super relevant for our brain.

It is also beneficial for your brain (Image via Unsplash/Beth Macdonald)

Scientists conducted their studies using fruit flies and human cells. They discovered that eating less can delay aging and slow down the progression of brain diseases, which affect our mental faculties.

So, it turns out that strategies like intermittent fasting or eating a low-calorie diet cam enhance the level of this gene, protecting our brain. Looking specifically at the "mustard" (otherwise known as mtd) gene in fruit flies and its human equivalent, OXR1, the researchers found a vital role it plays in keeping our cells safe from damage.

Can you extend your lifespan by what you eat? The surprising research findings

Renews your brain and neuron cells (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyrut)

In humans, the lack of OXR1 can lead to serious neurological defects and even premature death, while its excess in mice improves their survival chances in ALS models, a severe neurological disorder.

It seems like there's a deep connection between brain aging, lifespan and even neurodegeneration. Researchers went further to uncover that OXR1 has an influence on something known as the retromer complex, critical for recycling proteins and fats and maintaining function in cells of the brain.

What does that mean in layman's language? Well, when we eat less, the gene responses protect neurons, a form of the cell that transmits nerve impulses. It's good news for our brain when our diet is low in nutrients because it keeps brain cells working at their best.

Low-carb low-calorie diet is beneficial for health and lifespan. (Image via Unsplash/Kristen Kaethler)

Breaking it down, the team explained that the retromer's function is essential in reusing cellular proteins, especially when nutrients are limited. In essence, when nutrients are in short supply, the body seems to swing into a cell-saving mode, enhancing the function of the OXR1.

Apart from benefitting the brain, it also boosts lifespan. Highlighting the beneficial effects of the gene, the team found that an increase of the mtd levels in flies led to longer life.

Could it be the same for us humans? Scientists believe that an increase in OXR1 might give similar benefits, helping extend human life.

Our everyday food choices have a profound impact on our cells, brain functionality and how long we live. To sum it up: by eating less, we enhance the process of sorting proteins in our cells, which eventually helps us live longer and keep our mind sharper.

A healthy diet, it seems, is about much more than watching the scale or fitting into your old jeans. What we eat affects our well-being at a much deeper level than we ever knew.

So, while we wait for more insight from scientific research, why not grab an apple instead of a doughnut? After all, we might be helping our brain and increasing our lifespan one bite at a time.