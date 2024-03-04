NFL journalism icon Chris Mortensen dies at the age of 72

Chris Mortensen, a venerated journalist whose career spanned nearly four decades covering the NFL, notably with ESPN for 32 years, died on Sunday, March 4, at the age of 72. The announcement came from his family, although details regarding the cause and place of his death were not immediately disclosed.

Mortensen's illustrious career was marked by his pioneering work and a fervent passion for NFL journalism, earning him widespread respect within the industry. ESPN confirmed his death, with its president Jimmy Pitaro commending Mortensen as an "industry pioneer" and a "supportive, hardworking teammate."

Pitaro highlighted Mortensen's exceptional skill and zeal in covering the NFL, recognizing his enduring influence on colleagues and fans alike.

Chris Mortensen's health complications

In 2016, amid battling Stage 4 throat cancer, Mortensen continued to break significant news stories, including the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Despite his health challenges, Mortensen's dedication to journalism remained unwavering, a testament to his commitment to his craft and the NFL community.

Chris Mortensen's contributions to sports journalism were recognized in 2016 when he received the Dick McCann Award from the Pro Football Writers of America, a prestigious accolade presented during the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies to reporters who have made significant contributions to the coverage of the game.

Tributes poured in from colleagues, athletes, and NFL officials, all expressing deep sorrow over Mortensen's passing and commemorating his legacy. Peyton Manning, in a social media post, shared his heartbreak, praising Mortensen as "the best in the business" and cherishing their friendship.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also paid tribute, admiring Chris Mortensen's hard work and the kindness he extended to everyone he encountered.

Before joining ESPN in 1991, Mortensen had a notable tenure at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and was among the initial recruits at The National, demonstrating his reporting prowess across various media.

His contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the George Polk Award in 1987 and nominations for two Pulitzer Prizes during his career.

Peers such as ESPN's Adam Schefter shared personal stories, highlighting Chris Mortensen's influence not just as a journalist but as a compassionate and outstanding person. Schefter characterized the day of Mortensen's demise as "absolutely devastating," emphasizing the significant void felt by many in the sports reporting community.

Mortensen's story commenced in Torrance, California, where he was born on November 7, 1951. He served in the Army before initiating his career in journalism, during which he secured 18 awards and penned the book Playing for Keeps: How One Man Stopped the Mob from Sinking its Hooks into Pro Football.

Leaving behind his wife, Micki, and son, Alex, Chris Mortensen's legacy continues through his pioneering work, the individuals he impacted, and the benchmarks he established in sports reporting.