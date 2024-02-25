Olive oil drug shows early signs of success in glioblastoma treatment

Olive oil, a staple in kitchens worldwide, is at the heart of a significant breakthrough in the fight against brain cancer.

Scientists have unleashed promising results from a new drug called idroxioleic acid or 2-OHOA, which stems from olive oil. This cutting-edge treatment is making waves for its early success in tackling glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive and challenging type of brain cancer.

The details of this pioneering study were recently shared in the respected journal Nature, capturing the attention and hope of patients and medical professionals alike.

Olive oil’s groundbreaking role in brain cancer treatment

2-OHOA, cooked up from the idea of leveraging olive oil's beneficial properties, acts uniquely by infiltrating brain tumors and encouraging cancer cells to self-destruct, through a process called autophagy.

The drug essentially tricks cancer cells into eating themselves, halting their spread and reducing their harmful impact. Researchers embarked on a crucial Phase 1/2A trial, marking the first human tests for this innovative treatment.

The study welcomed 54 patients suffering from glioma alongside other advanced solid tumors. The primary aim was clear: test the safety and effectiveness of daily doses of 2-OHOA.

Early results from the trial showed that not only is the treatment well-tolerated by patients, but it also demonstrated an encouraging ability to fight back against relentless glioblastoma cells.

Patients took various doses of 2-OHOA, from as little as 500 mg to as mighty as 16,000 mg daily, in their fight against cancer. Despite the intense dosage, the side effects remained moderate, mainly revolving around temporary gastrointestinal discomfort like nausea and diarrhoea.

These findings were crucial in establishing a safe and recommended dose of 12,000 mg per day, balancing effectiveness with patients' well-being.

Glioblastoma has long been a formidable enemy in the cancer world, with patients facing poor prognosis and limited treatment options.

Standard treatments typically extend life by only a few months, leaving a desperate need for new, innovative approaches. Enter 2-OHOA, offering a glimmer of hope where previously there was little.

Among the patients fighting high-grade gliomas, a subset of brain tumors including glioblastoma, remarkable responses were observed. Some saw their tumors stabilize or even shrink, with one patient experiencing the benefits for more than two and a half years.

These are not just numbers on paper; they represent real people given a fighting chance against a relentless disease.

How does 2-OHOA work?

2-OHOA's magic lies in its ability to alter the cancer cells' lipid (fat) content, integrating itself into the cells' outer membrane and disrupting crucial survival routes.

The drug is a sphingolipid regulator, activating the production of specific enzymes that manage cell membrane composition and consequently, cell survival. Its actions don't just stop at cell death; they extend to potentially improving the energy production within the mitochondria of glioma cells.

Recognizing its promise, both the European Union and the United States have granted 2-OHOA an orphan drug designation for the treatment of glioma.

This status is reserved for drugs that offer significant potential for treating rare diseases, highlighting the international medical community's interest in the drug's development.

While the results are preliminary, the successful Phase 1/2A trial marks a significant stride in the quest for effective glioblastoma treatments. This olive oil based study findings not only underline 2-OHOA's safety but also its potential efficacy in combatting a notoriously tricky cancer.

As the trial progresses to its next phases, the hope is that this olive oil-derived drug could pave the way for a new era in brain cancer treatment.