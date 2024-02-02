Paulina Porizkova shares her scars after hip replacement surgery on IG

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has been candid about her struggles with hip discomfort on Instagram during the past few years. Paulina, who has congenital hip dysplasia, stated that she had undergone "long overdue" bilateral hip replacement surgery on Thursday, January 25, having worn out "all" of her cartilage.

The 58-year-old announced the news on social media by contrasting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with a picture of herself posing in a swimsuit on the beach.

The caption read,

“Long overdue now—hip replacement. It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia—and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out. And I don’t mean worn out as in ‘worn down.’ No. There is none left.”

In another Instagram post, she wrote,

“Going into this surgery, I couldn’t help but think about scars. The ones I have, I embrace. But I have no desire to make new ones.”

Paulina Porizkova underwent hip surgery in January

In January, Paulina Porizkova underwent hip dysplasia treatments to alleviate her pain, and she shared her journey with her Instagram fans. Paulina gave her physician, Roy Davidovitch, a specialist in anterior hip replacements, high regard.

She wrote,

“Within five minutes, I knew I had found the right doctor for me... he made no easy promises, he spent plenty of time on giving me all the information I needed, and got my sense of humor.”

Paulina Porizkova stated that this was her first major surgery, so she was unfamiliar with the recuperation process.

What is hip replacement surgery?

Hip replacement surgery, sometimes referred to as total hip arthroplasty, is a surgical operation used to replace a hip joint that is diseased or injured with a prosthetic or artificial joint. The rounded head of the femur, or thigh bone, fits into the acetabulum, a socket in the pelvic bone, to form the hip joint, which is a ball-and-socket joint.

Hip joint degeneration can result from diseases including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, hip fractures, or other degenerative joint conditions that cause pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility.

The injured hip joint components are removed during a hip replacement procedure and replaced with ceramic, metal, or plastic prosthetic pieces. Because the prosthetic joint is made to resemble the hip's natural movement and function, joint stability is increased and pain is decreased.

Paulina Porizkova had both hips operated on simultaneously and posted a video of herself strolling through the hospital corridors with assistance within two hours following the procedure.

She acknowledged, though, that at the time she was "still pretty high from anesthesia." She was seen on camera walking on crutches after 18 hours and walking independently with leg braces the day following surgery.