Pine Knob concert goers may be exposed to Hepatitis A, health officials warn

People who attended the Pine Knob concert might have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Oakland County Health Division officials have confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a press release. They asked everyone who consumed food at the Ivy Lounge between August 26 to September 8 to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director, said:

“The window for vaccination to help prevent illness from hepatitis A is through tomorrow for those individuals who attended the Jason Aldean concert and ate at the Ivy Lounge.

"For anyone who is not vaccinated for hepatitis A, we encourage getting vaccination to protect against future exposures.”

Pine Knob concert Hepatitis A risk

Hepatitis A can spread through contaminated food (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

In the press release, the warning was issued for the following events at the Pine Knob concert:

August 26 (Lynyrd Skynyrd concert)

August 29 (Arctic Monkeys concert)

August 30 (Foreigner concert)

September 1 (Disturbed concert)

September 2 (Beck and Phoenix concert)

September 3 (Pentatonix concert)

September 5 (Rob Zombie concert)

September 6 (Smashing Pumpkins concert)

September 8 (Jason Aldean concert)

People who have attended these events must monitor their health and look for possible symptoms of hepatitis A.

This contamination at the Pine Knob concert might affect liver health significantly. Early detection of the symptoms is crucial to prevent further spreading.

Hepatitis A symptoms

Hepatitis A affects the liver cells, which are shed in this condition. Symptoms of this condition can include:

Tiredness and weakness

Sudden nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Gray-colored stool

Loss of appetite

Mild fever

Dark urine

Joint pain

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes (also known as jaundice)

Itching

Symptoms might take weeks to appear and might even take up to a month. People who attended the events at the Pine Knob concert are asked to wait for a few weeks and look for the abovementioned symptoms. They must seek medical attention immediately if any of these symptoms are seen.

Hepatitis A can spread through contaminated food, hands and other types of contact. It can also spread through sexual contact and contaminated water. Washing hands properly after using the toilet is one of the ways to prevent the infection.

Guidelines for people who attended the Pine Knob concert

Vaccination is recommended for those who are not vaccinated. (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

The Oakland County Health Division shared the following addresses of their health division offices:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

People who attended the Pine Knob concert and aren't vaccinated have been asked to get their vaccines as soon as possible. For children up to the age of 18, vaccines are available free of cost. Hygenic practices must be maintained at all times to prevent the spreading of hepatitis A.

