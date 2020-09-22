Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is set to have an interaction with fitness influencers during a nation-wide 'Fit India Dialogue' on the 24th of September.

An initiative launched under the Fit India Movement, the dialogue is features a set of curated fitness influencers and enthusiasts who will speak about their fitness journey with the Prime Minister. They will also be sharing a few tips and tricks on their personal fitness and wellness. A few of the influencers who have been curated include Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman.

Virat Kohli will be among those interacting with PM Modi

"The online interaction will see participants sharing anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey while drawing out guidance from the Prime Minister on his thoughts about fitness and good health. Among those who will participate range from Virat Kohli to Milind Soman to Rujuta Diwekar in addition to other fitness influencers," according to an official statement.

'Fit India Dialogue is an endeavour to involve citizens'

In recent times, the pandemic has ensured that several gyms have been shut down, with several fitness enthusiasts opting for workouts at home to keep themselves fit.

"Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a People's Movement, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavourial change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue," the statement said.

Launched last year by PM Modi, the Fit India movement has hosted a plethora of events across several sports including The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, and Fit India Week. More than 3.5 crore people have registered for these activities across the country.

Where to watch Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi

Anyone can join the Fit India Dialogue over the NIC link, https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in from 11.30 noon onwards on September 24.