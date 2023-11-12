President Nelson shares health update; shows gratitude for all the prayers

In a heartfelt message conveyed through social media, President Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has expressed his sincere gratitude for the prayers and support he received during his recent health recovery.

Following a fall in early September that injured his back muscles, the 99-year-old leader has been recuperating. He has now begun to transition from virtual engagement to in-person work.

"Thank you for your prayers for me during the last two months," he wrote.

President Russell M. Nelson described his recovery as rigorous, attributing his improved health to the fervent prayers of his community. His statements were a profound acknowledgment of the power of collective prayer and spiritual support during challenging times.

President Nelson's Virtual Participation and Return to the Office

Despite his physical challenges, President Russell M. Nelson has remained actively involved in his leadership role, participating virtually in most First Presidency meetings and the October 2023 general conference.

He is now slowly returning to his office duties on selected days while still utilizing technology to fulfill his responsibilities.

He specifically mentioned:

"Your prayers have lifted my spirits and bolstered my courage and my great desire to soldier on. In short, the Lord has responded to your prayers and expressions of love, and He is helping me to heal."

Even during recovery, President Nelson has overseen significant developments in the Church, including the announcement of 36 new missions set to be created in 2024. This reflects the continuous progression of the Church's mission under divine guidance.

A Personal Message of Love

In his concluding remarks, President Nelson extended a personal message to his followers, saying:

"Thank you again, my dear brothers and sisters. You have blessed me to feel the power of prayer and the reality of the Lord’s love in a most personal way. I love you!"

President Russell M. Nelson is not the only Church leader to face health challenges recently. Senior apostle M. Russell Ballard and apostle Jeffrey R. Holland have also been recuperating from their respective health issues.

President Nelson's updates and expressions of gratitude were shared across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 10. These platforms have served as a bridge connecting him with the global Church community during his time of healing.

