Randy Meisner, the Eagles co-founder, and bassist, dies at 77

Bassist and co-founding member of the globally acclaimed country-rock band Eagles, Randy Meisner, has passed away at the age of 77. Credited with hits such as Take It Easy and The Best of My Love, Meisner had made a niche for himself with the waltz-time ballad Take It To The Limit. This propelled the band's fortunes from being a Los Angeles club group to the pinnacle of 1970s rock.

According to the statement of the rest of the band members, Meisner died on the night of July 26 in Los Angeles. The cause of the bassist's death has been cited as complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a condition that the artist was suffering from.

Who is Randy Meisner?

Randy Meisner was an "integral part of the band" with "astonishing" vocals, according to the Eagles. (Image via Syracuse.com)

Randy Meiser was one of the founding members of the Eagles, a country-rock band that was formed in 1971 in Los Angeles. Referred to as "the sweetest man in the music business" by ex-bandmate Don Felder, Meisner had formed the band with fellow mates Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Glenn Frey. This became a historical musical act to be forever remembered by rock lovers.

Meisner was an "integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," according to the band’s statement. He had an "astonishing" vocal range that was exhibited in his signature ballad, Take It To The Limit.

Although the Eagles were initially labeled as being "easy listening" and "mellow," by the release of their third album, On The Border, in 1974, they had welcomed rock guitarist Felder. By this time, they were gradually turning away from bluegrass and country. Meisner stayed through the release of Hotel California in 1976, the most famous record by the band, but left soon after.

Randy Meisner’s cause of death

The cause of death for Meisner is reported to have been complications arising from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The bassist had to go through numerous ailments in recent years, including a personal tragedy in 2016. This was when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, shot herself accidentally and passed away.

Meisner has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, apart from having multiple problems with alcohol. This came to light through comments and court records of a hearing held in 2015, where Meisner was ordered by a judge to remain under constant medical care.

Though Randy Meisner left the band in 1977, he continued to work as a solo artist. He also contributed to records by Dan Fogelberg, James Taylor, and Joe Walsh.

Meisner’s career with the Eagles made his worth somewhere around $15 million at the time of his passing. Although he was excluded from the 1994 tour of the Eagles reunion, Meisner appeared beside his band members for an appearance in 1998 at the ceremony of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York City.