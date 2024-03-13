Reason behind Sutton Stracke's medical emergency explained

In a revealing interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Sutton Stracke detailed the medical emergency that abruptly took her from the reunion set of the show's 13th season to the emergency room.

The incident, which has become a focal point of concern among fans and cast members alike, was first observed during the reunion's initial episode on February 28. It will reach its conclusion with the third part airing on March 13.

Here’s what happened to Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke described the event as a serious medical issue, prompting immediate action from the show's host, Andy Cohen, who "called medics right away." The situation escalated to the point where Stracke had to be rushed to the hospital, accompanied by co-star and close friend Garcelle Beauvais.

Stracke expressed profound gratitude towards Beauvais, stating:

"She stayed with me at the emergency room the entire time, which I cannot thank her enough [for]."

The medical scare began when Stracke experienced severe dizziness and shaking, necessitating quick intervention by paramedics present at the reunion filming. It was later determined that she was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration, compounded by a severe case of bronchitis.

Sutton Stracke candidly shared the toll this took on her health, revealing:

"I was really down for about 10 days. I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me."

The recovery process was slow, with Sutton Stracke mentioning it took about six weeks to feel completely back to normal.

Stracke's work commitments, involving frequent travels between New York and Los Angeles for her new company, Sutton Brands, were highlighted as contributing factors to her health issues. The incident served as a "reality check" on how she needs to manage her health and work-life balance.

Viewers of "RHOBH" will witness the tense moments of Stracke's health scare in the upcoming final installment of the reunion. A teaser for the episode showcases the anxiety and concern of her castmates as they rally around her, with Cohen attempting to provide comfort by fanning her with his cue cards. In the middle of the chaos, Beauvais's voice can be heard urgently requesting medical assistance.

Speculation among fans suggested that a surprise cameo from series alum Kathy Hilton might have triggered Sutton Stracke's medical episode. However, Stracke was quick to dispel these rumors, affirming her friendship with Hilton and emphasizing that the incident had nothing to do with her.

She also noted that Hilton, along with the entire cast, reached out to check on her well-being following the emergency room visit, showcasing the support and concern from her "RHOBH" family.

The outpouring of care didn't stop with the cast; Sutton Stracke praised the production team's support, some of whom accompanied her to the emergency room. This incident not only highlights the unpredictability of health crises but also the strong bonds formed behind the scenes of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."