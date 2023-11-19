Powerful ways social connection can actually improve your emotional state

Humans are naturally driven towards social connection, as it serves as one of the most rewarding experiences.

It's a simple and effective way to add more fulfillment and bliss to our life. Spending quality time with others contributes towards our personal happiness and wellness.

There are multiple reasons why social bonding brings us joy - it creates a sense of empathy, love, validation and respect from others.

It enables us to support others, positively impacting our mental state. Collaboration fosters trust, bettering our communication skills and we find meaning in shared experiences that we have with the people around us.

How social connection can benefit you

1) Social circles impact the way you think and feel

Makes us feel less anxious (Image via Unsplash/Helena Lopes)

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology investigated how our social networks could be affecting our emotions.

They found that having a small circle can leave us feeling lonely. That kind of atmosphere can contribute to depression, anxiety and various mental health problems.

Increasing the number of friendships or even establishing connections with individuals who have wide social networks (known as "structural complexity" in the study) can enhance our overall well-being.

It helps us process information better and feel more on top of our game.

2) You can build a better brain by being with friends

Better brain health (Image via Unsplash/Milan Fakurian)

You can build a better brain by being with friends.Social interaction be major key when it comes to leveling up your knowledge, skills and understanding of others.

Moreover, it's all about that communication game. Being able to connect with others effectively is essential in any relationship.

Social interaction straight up triggers the production of dopamine in the brain, and that's like a reward signal. So, the more positive experiences you have with people, the more dopamine gets released, and that's what makes you feel so good!

3) Connecting with others helps you cope

Boosts self esteem (Image via Unsplash/Omar Lopez)

Social connection is like a lifeline when it comes to dealing with stress.

When life got you feeling all stressed out, it's very easy to get overwhelmed, anxious and straight-up depressed. That's where social support comes in clutch. It's all about having your group by your side, giving you that comfort and encouragement when times get rough.

Moreover, social connection boosts your self-esteem. When you believe that others value you, it changes how you see yourself, boosting your sense of self-worth and happiness.

4) Your social life can help you lose weight or stay healthy

Keeps you on track for your workouts (Image via Unsplash/Patrick Mcgregor)

Having social support is crucial for slimming down and keeping our health in check. Research shows that people with smaller groups are more likely to be dealing with obesity compared to those who stay connected.

Moreover, it's not just about the physical, as social support also helps us handle our emotions. That's important, because when we all stressed or anxious, we tend to make unhealthy moves like stuffing our face or skipping gym sessions.

5) You're more likely to live longer if you have strong social connections

Strong social group are prone to live longer lives (Image via Unsplash/Vonecia Carswell)

Social connections are like the secret sauce for improved mental health, lower stress level and better skills to handle life's challenges. Moreover, it's not just about having friends by your side.

It's about having a solid group who genuinely cares about you and has your back when you're chasing those dreams. Moreover, having tight social connections can even help you live a longer and more fulfilling life.

So, make sure you nurture those bonds and keep your circle strong.

Conclusion

To wrap up, having tight social connections is good for us. They make us feel all happy, fresh and on top of our game in every part of life.

Having strong social relationships is one of the biggest factors in deciding if we want to live a longer life.