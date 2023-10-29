Despite Japan being famous for its Japanese culture, there are negative consequences to working excessively hard. There are numerous articles and videos showcasing Japanese employees expressing their grievances over extended work hours and insufficient sleep.

Sleep plays a huge role in our well-being, yet over 40% of Japanese workers aren't getting the recommended six hours of rest every night. It shows that the issue of sleep deprivation is serious and needs to be addressed quickly.

It's not only to avoid negative health effects but also to impact on work performance. It's important to make sure that everyone gets enough sleep to avoid any negative consequences.

Sleep deprivation is a serious issue among Japanese workers

Sleep deprivation is very common. (Image via Unsplash/Victorian I)

A survey conducted by bedding manufacturer Nishikawa Sangyo shared the sleep-deprivation reality of 10,000 workers in Japan. Only 45.5% were getting less than six hours of sleep on average. Only 10% reported getting less than five hours of sleep, snf 35.5% managed to squeeze in only about five to six hours.

It's critical because only 35.2% of the people hit the recommended six to seven hours of snooze. These figures provide a worrying insight into the sleep struggles in the Japanese workforce.

Among those who took these survey, 45.4% believed that the ideal amount of sleep ranges between seven and eight hours. Interestingly, 17.1% of respondents expressed a need for more than eight hours of sleep.

These numbers demonstrate a contrast between desired and actual sleep, which must be addressed for the sake of worker health and productivity.

Negative consequences of excessive work in Japan

Stressful work life balance (Image via Unsplash/Fikro Rasyid)

The study shows that there's a strong tie between lacking sleep and mental health. Those who get enough beauty sleep are less likely to feel down and out. If you sleep regularly for about 7-8 hours, there are less chances of depression or anxiety.

It emphasizes the importance of getting adequate rest for maintaining mental well-being. It should indicate that getting some quality sleep is critical for taking care of your mental health.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan has called for employers to focus on health. Recognizing that not getting enough sleep can mess with mental health, the ministry is urging employers to push for a healthier balance between work and chillaxing.

The problem is not often discussed in Japan but is at its peak now. The new study report could be an opportunity to boost the health and productivity of Japanese workers.

There are plenty of studies and resources handy online that can help improve sleep quality. Now may be a high time to acknowledge the importance of sleep as a crucial part of work-life balance.