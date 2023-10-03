Rise in milk tea addiction associated with disturbing levels of adolescent depression

If you have been sipping on that sweet milk tea or boba drink, one recent study will raise your eyebrows. Milk tea is all the hype and is blowing up in China and across Asia.

Researchers from the Central University of Finance and Economics in China recently conducted a study on milk tea. It examined the impacts of tea addiction on mental health as well as risks to young individuals.

Some people think it's just an obsession with one beverage, but more often than not, this phenomenon is symptomatic of underlying chronic problems.

Milk tea and depression – How are they related?

The study focused on 5,281 college students in Beijing and found alarming connections between milk tea addiction and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The researchers noticed that the tea is very popular with young people in China. They said that drinking too much of it can lead to addiction, which can mess up your mental state.

Nevertheless, there are still a lot of people who drink milk tea every day. Sometimes in small groups or in big parties with their friends, drinking milk-based tea usually means being social and bonding with others. That also contributes to the reason why a lot of people drink this tea regularly,

Utilizing a recognized addiction scale, the researchers identified that a significant portion of the young participants exhibited signs of addiction.

Almost half of those surveyed admitted to consuming at least one cup of the tea per week. Apart from the extra sugar content, it was noted that the tea often contains caffeine, raising concerns about how these drinks could impact the emotional well-being and social interactions of adolescents.

Milk tea is often used as a coping mechanism, much like social media and drugs

Although the study did not investigate the cause behind the association, it underscores the need for further investigation, considering the significant popularity of milk-based tea among youngsters.

The researchers also propose that this type of tea could serve as a coping mechanism and emotional regulator for Chinese youths, comparable to the addictive properties of social media or drugs.

They recommend further research with larger sample sizes and longer-term tracking of milk tea consumption to gain deeper insights into the issue.

The study emphasizes the importance of addressing both the physical and mental health consequences related to milk-based tea consumption.

The researchers advocate for policymakers to implement measures that can safeguard against potential problems like obesity, tooth decay, addiction and depression associated with this tea consumption.

They suggest that the youth-oriented milk tea industry be regulated by restricting advertising, providing psycho-education and establishing food hygiene standards. They also say that mental well-being should take priority over profits.

The findings from the aforementioned study are now out in the Journal of Affective Disorders, revealing the real deal about milk tea addiction and how it's messing with the mental state of young ones.

It talks about legitimate levels of adolescent depression. As this tea keeps riding the trends, it's high time we educate ourselves. Individuals, parents and youngsters need to take some action.

A healthier approach and a more balanced way of eating is needed so that we can keep our mental game strong.