Here's what you should do if you have rotten teeth

If you have rotten teeth, then you know how bad it feels, not just from the perspective of appearance, but about dental health as well. Decayed or carious teeth usually denote a dental ailment marked by the deterioration of tooth structures, attributable to bacterial actions.

Inadequate oral hygiene, consumption of sugary diets, and insufficient dental attention may pave the way for the development of plaque, an adhesive bacterial film on teeth surfaces. The ensuing acid production by these bacteria precipitates the erosion of the protective enamel, giving rise to cavities. Over a span, if unattended, these cavities deepen, impacting the inner layers of the teeth.

This progression can lead to discomfort, heightened sensitivity, and potential infections. Usual intervention encompasses the removal of the deteriorated tooth segment, succeeded by dental fillings or other corrective procedures.

Forestalling rotten teeth hinges on upholding sound oral hygiene practices, curtailing sugary consumption, and regular dental evaluations.

What are the symptoms of rotten teeth?

Rotten teeth (Image via Getty Images)

Toothache: Among the most prevalent symptoms, toothache emerges, ranging from mild discomfort to persistent, acute pain.

Enhanced sensitivity: Heightened sensitivity to hot, cold, sweet, or acidic foods and beverages might occur due to enamel erosion, exposing the tooth's sensitive inner layers.

Observable holes or depressions: Cavities frequently culminate in discernible openings or hollows on the tooth's surface, potentially visible or palpable.

Altered coloration and foul breath: Teeth could acquire white, brown, or black patches or discoloration, indicative of underlying decay. Bacteria contributing to tooth decay can yield bad breath (halitosis).

Rotten teeth (Image via Getty Images)

Pus or abscess formation: In advanced instances, a pocket of pus or an abscess could arise at the tooth's root, leading to swelling and intense pain.

Discomfort during mastication: Discomfort or pain while biting or chewing may denote tooth decay.

Modified taste sensation: Decay has the potential to change taste perceptions, resulting in an unfamiliar taste in the mouth.

What to do after you have spotted rotten teeth?

Rotten teeth (Image via Getty Images)

Right after you have spotted tooth decay, you should try to book an appointment with your dentist at your earliest convenience. The more time you spare, the cavity will keep getting bigger, and eventually, the teeth will vanish.

So it is better to consult a medical professional as soon as possible and stay under their guidance until the problem gets fixed properly and you are able to eat properly again.

Rotten teeth treatment

Dental fillings: In cases where cavities range from minor to moderate, the decayed segment of the tooth is meticulously excised, giving way to the introduction of specialized materials such as composite resin, amalgam, or porcelain to replenish the void. This procedure adeptly restores the tooth's original form and functionality.

Rotten teeth (Image via Getty Images)

Dental crowns: Should the extent of decay venture into jeopardizing the structural integrity of the tooth, the implementation of a dental crown may be advocated. A dental crown, akin to a cap, envelopes the entire visible portion of the tooth, not only safeguarding it but also augmenting its robustness.

Root canal therapy: When decay penetrates the tooth's core pulp, inducing infection and severe discomfort, the necessity for root canal therapy arises. In this intricate procedure, the compromised pulp is meticulously extracted, the canal system is meticulously cleansed, and the void is sealed. A crown is typically affixed atop, furnishing added fortification.

Extraction: In scenarios where advanced decay precipitates the tooth's irrevocable demise, the prospect of extraction becomes inevitable. Post-extraction contemplations pivot around the exploration of tooth replacement avenues such as dental implants, bridges, or dentures.

Rotten teeth (Image via Getty Images)

Fluoride treatment: Preliminary stages of cavity development might be reversible via fluoride treatments, which foster remineralization of the enamel and curtail further degeneration.

Preventive measures: Adhering to conscientious oral hygiene practices, embracing a balanced dietary regimen, cutting down the consumption of sugary edibles, and subjecting oneself to periodic dental evaluations form a pivotal arsenal in forestalling and managing tooth decay.

Sealants: Dental sealants, acting as a protective barrier, are adeptly administered to the chewing surfaces of molars, a strategic measure aimed at precluding the onset of decay in vulnerable areas.