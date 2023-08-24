Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Small Turtles Sickens Dozens Across 11 States   

A multistate outbreak of salmonella, linked to small turtles, has affected 11 states across the United States, while affecting more than two dozen people, who have fallen sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency recently announced that two strains of salmonella infections are likely linked to small pet turtles.

Turtles with Shells Less than 4 Inches Are the Main Source of Illness, According to the CDC

Turtles with shells less than 4 inches are the main source of illness. (Photo via Pexels/Arun Thomas)

As per the CDC, any turtle can spread salmonella bacteria. However, those that have shells less than 4 inches are the major source of illness.

Till now, 26 cases have been reported across New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Tennessee, California, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri. As per the CDC data, out of these areas, Tennessee has recorded the maximum number of cases, with six salmonella patients and a total of nine have been hospitalized across the US.

According to reports, people affected got sick between October 2022 and July 2023. The total number of people affected by the outbreak, however, is believed to be higher than reported.

CDS warns against kissing or snuggling turtles

CDC warns young children to stay away from turtles. (Photo via Pexels/EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)

In a warning statement, the CDC has requested people not to kiss or snuggle their pet turtles as they can carry the risk of spreading bacteria. The CDC advisory states,

"Don’t kiss or snuggle your turtle, and don’t drink or eat around it. Pet turtles of any size can carry salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look clean and healthy."

The statement further reads,

"These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam."

The officials also noted that young children should especially stay away from turtles as they are at a greater risk of becoming sick from small turtles.

They also added that people can get sick even from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching their food or mouth with dirty hands and swallowing germs.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection to Watch Out For

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, chills, and more. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

It is important to note that some people infected with this disease show no symptoms, although others might experience the following:

diarrhea

abdominal cramps

fever

chills

dehydration

vomiting and nausea

blood in the stool

severe headaches

In some serious cases, the infection may spread from the stomach to other parts of the body like the spinal cord, joints, and brain. Remember that the symptoms usually appear five hours to six days after contracting the bacteria and last for a few days or weeks.

While most people recover in a few days on their own, others with severe symptoms require proper medication.

The CDC advises people to consult their doctor immediately if they experience any symptoms related to the infection. This is especially important for children younger than 5 years, seniors over the age of 65, and those with a weakened immune system.