Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Confronts a Stroke at 24

Cori Broadus, the daughter of renowned rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife Shanté Broadus, revealed a shocking and distressing medical emergency through her Instagram Story on Thursday.

At just 24 years old, she experienced a severe stroke, a daunting challenge for someone so young. Her post included a heart-wrenching photo of herself in a hospital bed, with a caption that read,

I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me

This news has brought her past struggles with Lupus, diagnosed at age 6, back into focus, highlighting her enduring battle with health issues.

Cori Broadus' Health Struggles and Diagnosis

Cori Broadus (Image via Instagram/@princessbroadus)

Cori's recent stroke is a continuation of her long-standing health challenges. Diagnosed with Lupus at the tender age of six, she has faced an uphill battle with her health from a very young age.

Lupus, an autoimmune disease, can lead to severe complications, and in Cori's case, it took doctors five years to accurately diagnose her condition. Recalling the ordeal, Snoop Dogg shared with People in 2010 his feelings of helplessness during that time.

I felt helpless

Snoop recounted.

No power, no friends.

Shanté Broadus, Cori's mother, also expressed her frustration with the diagnosis process.

No one could tell me what was wrong. They drew tons of blood and said she has old-person cells. They gave her all kinds of [medication]. But she went downhill

Shanté explained. This prolonged struggle with Lupus has been a significant part of Cori's life, impacting her well-being and daily activities.

Cori's Resilience and Strength

Cori Broadus (Image via Instagram/@princessbroadus)

Despite these challenges, Cori Broadus has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Snoop Dogg, in his 2010 interview with People, praised his daughter's strength and spirit.

She’s the toughest little thing I’ve ever met. She’s on the honor roll, playing volleyball and softball, living life. She has all this joy. In the beginning, lupus was winning. But now Cori is

he expressed with pride. This resilience was again evident in her recent Instagram post, where she shared a selfie with the caption,

Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.

This statement reflects a poignant mix of confusion and courage in the face of her recent health scare.

Cori's journey, marked by both her struggle with Lupus and her recent stroke, underscores not only the unpredictability of life but also the strength of the human spirit in adversity.

Cori Broadus' latest health scare is a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of life, especially for those battling chronic illnesses like Lupus. Her courage and resilience, reflected in her father's words and her own, inspire a message of hope and strength in the face of daunting challenges.